Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia Skipper Shares Major Update On Washington Sundar’s T20 World Cup Return

India Skipper Shares Major Update On Washington Sundar’s T20 World Cup Return

Washington had sustained a side strain and rib muscle tear during the ODI series against New Zealand and subsequently missed the T20I series in the run up to the T20 World Cup.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: A fit-again all-rounder Washington Sundar will link up with the Indian squad in New Delhi ahead of the Namibia game on February 12, skipper Suryakumar Yadav said after the team's 29-run win against the USA in the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

"Washington Sundar is fit and will be joining the squad directly in Delhi (ahead of the Namibia game)," Surya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah had high fever and even opener Abhishek Sharma was "under the weather". Abhishek, in fact, didn't field with 12th man Sanju Samson doing the fielding duties for a lengthy period of time.

It must be mentioned that Washington had sustained a side strain and rib muscle tear during the ODI series against New Zealand and subsequently missed the T20I series in the run up to the T20 World Cup.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder underwent an intense rehabilitation programme and followed all the Return To Play protocols before being given green light to return to the field by the medical and sports science team.

For nearly a week now, he has been batting and bowling without considerable difficulty at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Indian team has already lost the services of pacer Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury and is expected to be out for a considerable period of time.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Washington Sundar join the Indian squad?

Washington Sundar will join the Indian squad in New Delhi before the game against Namibia on February 12.

Why did Abhishek Sharma not field during the match against USA?

Abhishek Sharma was feeling under the weather, which is why he did not participate in fielding duties.

What was Washington Sundar's previous injury?

Washington Sundar sustained a side strain and rib muscle tear during the ODI series against New Zealand.

Who has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injury?

Pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury.

Published at : 08 Feb 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Washington Sundar Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs USA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
4 Indian Students Among Several Injured In Knife Attack At Russian Medical College
4 Indian Students Among Several Injured In Knife Attack At Russian Medical College
News
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
News
PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter
PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter
News
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest
Maharashtra Politics: BJP’s First Woman Mayor Candidate Makes Strong Political Statement
Stray Dog Attack: Two Stray Dogs Attack 5-Year-Old Child Inside Housing Society
Janakpuri Incident: Contractor Rajesh Prajapati Arrested by Delhi Police
Mumbai Politics: Deputy Mayor Post Goes to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget