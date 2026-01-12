Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India's Injury Woes Before T20 World Cup Deepen As Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ ODIs

India's Injury Woes Before T20 World Cup Deepen As Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ ODIs

The 26-year-old, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field on Sunday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 11:50 AM (IST)



New Delhi: India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand after suffering a rib injury in the series opener in Vadodara.

The 26-year-old, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field on Sunday. Despite the discomfort, he later came out to bat at No. 8 as India picked a four-wicket win.

"Washington has been ruled out due to onset on discomfort in his left lower rib area," a BCCI official told PTI.

Washington is the third Indian player to pick up an injury, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ongoing series after suffering a side strain last week while Tilak Varma is unavailable for the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to a groin injury which required surgery.

India ODI captain Shubman Gill had given a an update on Washington following India's win on Sunday.

"Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match," Gill said at the post-match presentation. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Washington Sundar been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand?

Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to discomfort in his left lower rib area. He suffered a rib injury during the series opener.

What is Washington Sundar's injury?

Washington Sundar has a rib injury. He experienced discomfort in his left lower rib area.

Are there other Indian players injured?

Yes, Rishabh Pant was ruled out with a side strain, and Tilak Varma is unavailable for the T20Is due to a groin injury requiring surgery.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
T20 World Cup Washington Sundar Washington Sundar Injury IND Vs NZ ODIs
Embed widget