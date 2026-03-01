IND vs WI: Who Qualifies If Rain Washes Out T20 World Cup Super 8s Clash?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI: Who Qualifies If Rain Washes Out T20 World Cup Super 8s Clash?

India is set to take on West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s, but who benefits if rain washes out the much-awaited fixture?

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs West Indies Eden Gardens: Suryakumar Yadav-led India and Shai Hope's West Indies are set to lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8s matchup at Kolkata's Eden Gardens later today, March 1, 2026. Both are at 2 points, and since this is their final game in this round, the winner will qualify for the semi-final with South Africa from the group. The stage is set for an intense clash, given the talent on both sides, but some fans are also concerned about the weather.

Rain has often spoilt cricket matches, most recently in this tournament itself, tying the match between Pakistan and New Zealand. If that turns out to be the case again, who benefits? India or West Indies?

IND vs WI: Who Benefits From Washout?

If rain interferes in the India vs West Indies clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and the game is eventually called off, both sides will share a point.

This means that they both will finish the Super 8s with 3 points, but their Net Run Rate (NRR) will remain unaffected.

Since the West Indies have a better NRR than India, they will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. In short, West Indies benefits if the match is washed out.

IND vs WI: Kolkata Weather Forecast

While rain should be cause for concern for Indian fans, the weather forecast suggests a clear day ahead.

According to AccuWeather, Kolkata's evening weather should exhibit partly cloudy skies, but only a 1% chance of precipitation (rain). Therefore, there is a good chance that the IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8s match gets played to conclusion without any interruption.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss likely to be held around 6:30 PM.

Also Check: India’s T20 Record At Eden Gardens Before T20 World Cup Super 8s Clash vs West Indies

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the India vs West Indies match on March 1, 2026?

This is a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8s match where the winner will qualify for the semi-finals. Both teams currently have 2 points.

What happens if the India vs West Indies match is washed out due to rain?

If the match is called off, both teams will share a point. The West Indies will qualify for the semi-finals due to their better Net Run Rate.

What is the weather forecast for the India vs West Indies match in Kolkata?

The weather forecast suggests a clear day with partly cloudy skies and only a 1% chance of precipitation. The match is likely to be played without interruption.

When is the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup match scheduled to start?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss expected around 6:30 PM.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup IND Vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8s
