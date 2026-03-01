IND vs WI: Who Qualifies If Rain Washes Out T20 World Cup Super 8s Clash?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India vs West Indies Eden Gardens: Suryakumar Yadav-led India and Shai Hope's West Indies are set to lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8s matchup at Kolkata's Eden Gardens later today, March 1, 2026. Both are at 2 points, and since this is their final game in this round, the winner will qualify for the semi-final with South Africa from the group. The stage is set for an intense clash, given the talent on both sides, but some fans are also concerned about the weather.

Rain has often spoilt cricket matches, most recently in this tournament itself, tying the match between Pakistan and New Zealand. If that turns out to be the case again, who benefits? India or West Indies?

IND vs WI: Who Benefits From Washout?

If rain interferes in the India vs West Indies clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and the game is eventually called off, both sides will share a point.

This means that they both will finish the Super 8s with 3 points, but their Net Run Rate (NRR) will remain unaffected.

Since the West Indies have a better NRR than India, they will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. In short, West Indies benefits if the match is washed out.

IND vs WI: Kolkata Weather Forecast

While rain should be cause for concern for Indian fans, the weather forecast suggests a clear day ahead.

According to AccuWeather, Kolkata's evening weather should exhibit partly cloudy skies, but only a 1% chance of precipitation (rain). Therefore, there is a good chance that the IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8s match gets played to conclusion without any interruption.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss likely to be held around 6:30 PM.

