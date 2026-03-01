India’s T20 Record At Eden Gardens Before T20 World Cup Super 8s Clash vs West Indies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8s: India vs West Indies will mark the final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s fixture, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals, one step closer to laying claim to the coveted trophy. However, it won't be easy for any of the teams with plenty of talent on either side. Still, the Men in Blue boast home advantage, playing at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens Stadium. They did recently lose a Test match here, against South Africa, but how's their T20 record at the venue?

Let's take a look at India's T20 record at the Eden Gardens stadium, as well as head-to-head stats against West Indies in the shortest format before the intense matchup.

T20 Stats: India At Eden Gardens

India has a great T20 record at Kolkata's Eden Gardens so far, having won most of their matches.

Matches Played: 8

Matches Won: 7

Matches Lost: 1

Additionally, this solitary loss (against England) came all the way back in 2011 during their first T20I at the venue.

Interestingly, the Men in Blue have faced the West Indies at the Eden Gardens before, four times in fact, but have won all four of those matches, which builds confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 8s clash.

IND vs WI: T20 Head-To-Head Record

A total of 30 India vs West Indies T20Is have been played so far, with the former winning 19, the latter winning 10, and one match ending without a clear result.

Having said that, West Indies' record against India in T20 World Cups is a sign of concern.

At the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India and West Indies have played each other on four occasions. West Indies have come out on top in three of those matches, while India have won once, giving the Caribbean team a 3-1 lead overall.