IND vs SA Super 8s: Toss, Match Start Time & Live Streaming Details For T20 World Cup Clash

IND vs SA T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav's India will kick off its ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s campaign against South Africa tonight, February 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue were in action here on last Wednesday, against Netherlands in their final group stage fixture, and walked away with a comfortable victory, still unbeaten in the tournament. It is now time for them to face the Proteas, who they recently met in a five-match bilateral series at home.

For those interested in catching all of the action live, here are India vs South Africa Super 8s toss and match start time.

IND vs SA Super 8s: Match Timing Details

Toss for the T20 World Cup India vs South Africa T20 Super 8s match will be conducted around 6:30 PM IST.

Captains Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram will be out in the middle to flip the coin and later reveal their playing XIs for the clash.

The IND vs SA Super 8s match will start half an hour later, that is at 7:00 PM IST.

How To Watch IND vs SA T20 WC Match?

JioHotstar will live stream India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8s match. Those with an active subscription will be able to watch the full fixture on the platform's official app or website.

As for television, the match will air live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

IND vs SA: Full T20 WC Squads

Here's a look at India and South Africa's full squads for T20 World Cup 2026:

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs