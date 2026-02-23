Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six Off Varun Chakaravarthy: Story Behind The Viral Shot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Dewald Brevis No-Look Six: Dewald Brevis has rapidly emerged as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket. The South African grabbed attention with his explosive cameo appearances for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, and is now making waves on the international stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Brevis continues to enhance his growing reputation, and among his many eye-catching strokes, the audacious ‘No-Look Six’ has particularly captured the imagination of fans, quickly becoming a viral highlight and a symbol of his confident, modern batting style.

He recently unleashed the shot against Varun Chakravarthy, one of the most formidable T20I bowlers in recent times, helping his team post a competitive total, which they would end up defending. Check it out:

Brevis Speaks On The No-Look Six

Dewald Brevis was asked about the no-look six during a press conference last year after a match between South Africa and Australia. He revealed that the shot comes naturally to him and that he doesn't exactly try to hit it intentionally.

"To be honest I think that's just my natural way of hitting, I've hit thousands of balls, and I just want to go out there, enjoy it and have fun, and just watch it and then if it's there, it happens"

"I don't try to do it, I'm just trying to be myself, and have fun and watch the ball and it happens," he added.

Why Is The 'No-Look' Six Famous?

Brevis’ no-look six shot gained fame because of its rarity and the timing of its execution in high-profile matches, which made it a highlight across social media and cricket news.

Most recently, his no-look six during T20 World Cup 2026 against India’s bowlers was widely shared online after he hit it cleanly down the ground without watching the ball’s trajectory, turning it into one of the standout moments of the game.

Brevis has repeatedly produced similar shots in other major competitions such as in the SA20, where videos of his no-look sixes have also gone viral because of their audacity and the excitement they generate among fans.