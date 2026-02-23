Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketDewald Brevis’ No-Look Six Off Varun Chakaravarthy: Story Behind The Viral Shot

Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six Off Varun Chakaravarthy: Story Behind The Viral Shot

Dewald Brevis' no-look six has captured the imagination of fans around the globe. He recently unleashed it against India's Varun Chakaravarthy at the ICC T20 World Cup.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dewald Brevis No-Look Six: Dewald Brevis has rapidly emerged as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket. The South African grabbed attention with his explosive cameo appearances for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, and is now making waves on the international stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Brevis continues to enhance his growing reputation, and among his many eye-catching strokes, the audacious ‘No-Look Six’ has particularly captured the imagination of fans, quickly becoming a viral highlight and a symbol of his confident, modern batting style.

He recently unleashed the shot against Varun Chakravarthy, one of the most formidable T20I bowlers in recent times, helping his team post a competitive total, which they would end up defending. Check it out:

Brevis Speaks On The No-Look Six

Dewald Brevis was asked about the no-look six during a press conference last year after a match between South Africa and Australia. He revealed that the shot comes naturally to him and that he doesn't exactly try to hit it intentionally.

"To be honest I think that's just my natural way of hitting, I've hit thousands of balls, and I just want to go out there, enjoy it and have fun, and just watch it and then if it's there, it happens"

"I don't try to do it, I'm just trying to be myself, and have fun and watch the ball and it happens," he added.

Why Is The 'No-Look' Six Famous?

Brevis’ no-look six shot gained fame because of its rarity and the timing of its execution in high-profile matches, which made it a highlight across social media and cricket news.

Most recently, his no-look six during T20 World Cup 2026 against India’s bowlers was widely shared online after he hit it cleanly down the ground without watching the ball’s trajectory, turning it into one of the standout moments of the game.

Brevis has repeatedly produced similar shots in other major competitions such as in the SA20, where videos of his no-look sixes have also gone viral because of their audacity and the excitement they generate among fans.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'No-Look Six' associated with Dewald Brevis?

The 'No-Look Six' is an audacious shot where Dewald Brevis hits a six without looking at the ball's trajectory. It has become a viral highlight and a symbol of his confident batting style.

How does Dewald Brevis describe the 'No-Look Six'?

Brevis states that the shot comes naturally to him and he doesn't intentionally try to hit it. He emphasizes enjoying the game, having fun, and watching the ball.

Why has the 'No-Look Six' become so famous?

Its fame stems from its rarity, audacious execution in high-profile matches, and its widespread sharing on social media and cricket news platforms.

When did Dewald Brevis recently hit a notable 'No-Look Six'?

He recently unleashed the shot during the T20 World Cup 2026 against India's bowlers, hitting it cleanly without watching its trajectory.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Varun Chakaravarthy IND Vs SA Dewald Brevis
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six Off Varun Chakaravarthy: Story Behind The Viral Shot
Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six Off Varun Chakaravarthy: Story Behind The Viral Shot
Cricket
India’s Biggest T20 World Cup Defeats By Runs: Top 3 Heaviest Losses Ranked
India’s Biggest T20 World Cup Defeats By Runs: Top 3 Heaviest Losses Ranked
Cricket
Sunil Gavaskar's Harsh Verdict On Abhishek Sharma After Another T20 World Cup Setback
Sunil Gavaskar's Harsh Verdict On Abhishek Sharma After Another T20 World Cup Setback
Cricket
Why Was Axar Patel Left Out? India Coach Explains Big Call Against South Africa
Why Was Axar Patel Left Out? India Coach Explains Big Call Against South Africa
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Prayagraj Police Storm Varanasi, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Under the Scanner
AI SUMMIT Protest: Delhi Police Searching for Mukesh Sharma After Youth Congress Uproar at AI Summit
Political Row:
Bihar Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Reception Party in Patna’s Gopalpur Area
Nepal accident: 18 Dead After Passenger Bus Falls Into River in Dhading in Nepal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget