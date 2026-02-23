Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
R Ashwin Hits Out At India For Dropping Axar Patel In Crucial T20 WC Super 8s Clash

R Ashwin Hits Out At India For Dropping Axar Patel In Crucial T20 WC Super 8s Clash

R Ashwin spoke against India dropping Axar Patel for the T20 World Cup Super 8s clash with South Africa, a match that they went on to lose by 76 runs.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
IND vs SA T20 World Cup: India suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s clash, losing the fixture by a 76-run margin, their biggest in tournament history. Many areas of concern are being flagged following the match by fans and experts, one of which is the benching of Axar Patel, India's veteran spin-bowling all-rounder. Washington Sundar was given a spot in the side ahead of him, but the move didn't work out.

R Ashwin, a spin-bowling legend who retired from international cricket in early 2025, has also criticized the Men in Blue for dropping Patel, describing him as their MVP in the shortest format of the game.

R Ashwin On Axar Patel's India Omission

Speaking on his YouTube channel after India's loss to South Africa, Ashwin slammed India for playing Sundar ahead of Axar Patel:

"I agree that the IPL is good for match-ups, but you have to change the team because you are going to play 14 games. But in such ICC campaigns, the more stable you can keep the team, the better. I agree 100% that you have to use Washington Sundar against left-handers; you have to play him, I agree with all that. But Axar Patel has been your MVP in T20 cricket. Let's not forget what Axar Patel has done,"

He referenced Patel's T20 World Cup 2024 Final innings, in which he provided stability after the loss of early wickets, forming a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli.

"In the previous World Cup, in the situation against South Africa, in which India was in the chase, Axar Patel came in under the same circumstances. He stitched a partnership with Virat Kohli, and India crossed 170. Of course, Kohli's experience was there, but Axar is not inferior. If India had a few wickets in hand and stability in the middle overs, they would have chased the target down,"

Why Did India Bench Axar Patel?

After the match, India's coaching management explained why Axar Patel didn't get to play against South Africa.

It was revealed that this was because oftactical reasons, as they wanted a bowler who could operate in the Powerplay, especially against left‑handed batters, and chose Washington Sundar instead.

The decision was, hence, based on match‑ups, not a lack of confidence in Axar’s ability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Axar Patel benched for the India vs. South Africa T20 World Cup match?

India's coaching management benched Axar Patel for tactical reasons, specifically to select a bowler who could operate in the Powerplay and counter left-handed batters, opting for Washington Sundar instead.

What was R Ashwin's opinion on Axar Patel's omission?

R Ashwin criticized India for benching Axar Patel, calling him their Most Valuable Player in T20 cricket and referencing his crucial innings in the previous World Cup.

What was India's margin of defeat against South Africa?

India suffered a humiliating defeat by a 76-run margin against South Africa, which is their biggest loss in tournament history.

Did the decision to play Washington Sundar over Axar Patel work out for India?

The article states that the move to play Washington Sundar ahead of Axar Patel 'didn't work out' for India in their match against South Africa.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Axar Patel T20 World Cup IND Vs SA R Ashwin
