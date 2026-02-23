R Ashwin Hits Out At India For Dropping Axar Patel In Crucial T20 WC Super 8s Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IND vs SA T20 World Cup: India suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s clash, losing the fixture by a 76-run margin, their biggest in tournament history. Many areas of concern are being flagged following the match by fans and experts, one of which is the benching of Axar Patel, India's veteran spin-bowling all-rounder. Washington Sundar was given a spot in the side ahead of him, but the move didn't work out.

R Ashwin, a spin-bowling legend who retired from international cricket in early 2025, has also criticized the Men in Blue for dropping Patel, describing him as their MVP in the shortest format of the game.

R Ashwin On Axar Patel's India Omission

Speaking on his YouTube channel after India's loss to South Africa, Ashwin slammed India for playing Sundar ahead of Axar Patel:

"I agree that the IPL is good for match-ups, but you have to change the team because you are going to play 14 games. But in such ICC campaigns, the more stable you can keep the team, the better. I agree 100% that you have to use Washington Sundar against left-handers; you have to play him, I agree with all that. But Axar Patel has been your MVP in T20 cricket. Let's not forget what Axar Patel has done,"

He referenced Patel's T20 World Cup 2024 Final innings, in which he provided stability after the loss of early wickets, forming a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli.

"In the previous World Cup, in the situation against South Africa, in which India was in the chase, Axar Patel came in under the same circumstances. He stitched a partnership with Virat Kohli, and India crossed 170. Of course, Kohli's experience was there, but Axar is not inferior. If India had a few wickets in hand and stability in the middle overs, they would have chased the target down,"

Why Did India Bench Axar Patel?

After the match, India's coaching management explained why Axar Patel didn't get to play against South Africa.

It was revealed that this was because oftactical reasons, as they wanted a bowler who could operate in the Powerplay, especially against left‑handed batters, and chose Washington Sundar instead.

The decision was, hence, based on match‑ups, not a lack of confidence in Axar’s ability.