T20 World Cup: Who Benefits If IND vs PAK Is Washed Out - India or Pakistan?

The stage is set for yet another India vs Pakistan clash, this time at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Men in Blue against their arch-rivals, led by Salman Ali Agha, but looming rain clouds threaten to disrupt the high-stakes fixture.

At the moment, the weather forecast suggests rain chances between 94-96% during the afternoon before sharply declining to 9% by 7:00 PM IST, the scheduled start time of the match.

Having said that, if the match does end up getting washed out, here's which team benefits from the lack of a proper result.

India-Pakistan Both Benefit From Washout

If today’s fixture is abandoned, both India and Pakistan stand to gain. A washout would see each side collect one point, taking them to five in total and mathematically confirming their qualification for the Super 8 stage.

India would remain at the top of Group A thanks to their significantly stronger Net Run Rate (NRR), strengthening their position heading into the next phase.

Pakistan, meanwhile, would avoid the possibility of a damaging defeat that might have hurt their chances or dented their NRR.

The biggest setback would be for the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands, who would be knocked out of contention with no path left to the Super 8s.

India vs Pakistan: T20 WC Head-To-Head

India and Pakistan have faced-off 8 times in the ICC T20 World Cup ahead of this clash.

The Men in Blue have won on 7 occassions, while their arch rivals have managed to secure just one victory, which came back in 2021.

Their first two encounters were, notably, at the inaugural tournament, the latter being in its final, which was famously won by India.

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, today's match venue, has also hosted a couple of IND vs PAK games, four to be precise (combining ODIs and T20Is). Two of these went in India's favor, one in Pakistan's, while the remaining clash ended in a tie.