This is a high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar Yadav captains India, while Salman Ali Agha leads Pakistan.
T20 World Cup: Who Benefits If IND vs PAK Is Washed Out - India or Pakistan?
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup washout scenario explained: What happens to the Group A standings and Super 8s qualification scenario if rain cancels marquee clash.
The stage is set for yet another India vs Pakistan clash, this time at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Men in Blue against their arch-rivals, led by Salman Ali Agha, but looming rain clouds threaten to disrupt the high-stakes fixture.
At the moment, the weather forecast suggests rain chances between 94-96% during the afternoon before sharply declining to 9% by 7:00 PM IST, the scheduled start time of the match.
Having said that, if the match does end up getting washed out, here's which team benefits from the lack of a proper result.
India-Pakistan Both Benefit From Washout
If today’s fixture is abandoned, both India and Pakistan stand to gain. A washout would see each side collect one point, taking them to five in total and mathematically confirming their qualification for the Super 8 stage.
India would remain at the top of Group A thanks to their significantly stronger Net Run Rate (NRR), strengthening their position heading into the next phase.
Pakistan, meanwhile, would avoid the possibility of a damaging defeat that might have hurt their chances or dented their NRR.
The biggest setback would be for the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands, who would be knocked out of contention with no path left to the Super 8s.
India vs Pakistan: T20 WC Head-To-Head
India and Pakistan have faced-off 8 times in the ICC T20 World Cup ahead of this clash.
The Men in Blue have won on 7 occassions, while their arch rivals have managed to secure just one victory, which came back in 2021.
Their first two encounters were, notably, at the inaugural tournament, the latter being in its final, which was famously won by India.
The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, today's match venue, has also hosted a couple of IND vs PAK games, four to be precise (combining ODIs and T20Is). Two of these went in India's favor, one in Pakistan's, while the remaining clash ended in a tie.
Related Video
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the upcoming India vs. Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
What is the weather forecast for the India vs. Pakistan match?
There is a high chance of rain (94-96%) during the afternoon. However, the chances of rain are expected to drop significantly to 9% by the scheduled start time of 7:00 PM IST.
What happens if the India vs. Pakistan match is washed out?
If the match is abandoned, both India and Pakistan will receive one point each, confirming their qualification for the Super 8 stage. India will stay at the top of Group A due to their better Net Run Rate.
What is the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup?
India has a dominant record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, winning 7 out of 8 encounters. Pakistan's sole victory was in 2021.