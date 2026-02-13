IND vs PAK Showdown: Will Abhishek Sharma Be Fit For Blockbuster T20 World Cup Clash?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India vs Pakistan is the marquee fixture of any ICC tournament before the knockout stages kick-off, and that is also the case for the T20 World Cup 2026.

However, the Men in Blue fear missing their explosive opening batsman, Abhishek Sharma, who missed their recent encounter with Namibia due to a stomach infection, for which he was briefly hospitalized as well.

While his absence wasn't detrimental, the upcoming IND vs PAK clash is a big game, and one in which India would want him to be available, but will he be back in time?

There is no confirmation on whether Abhishek will or won't be up for the match, but a positive update has been provided by spinner Varun Chakaravarthy nonetheless.

Abhishek On Comeback Course: Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy played a key role in India's triumph over Namibia in New Delhi, providing a crucial breakthrough, just as he usually does.

After the match, reporters asked him for an update on Abhishek Sharma, to which he responded by stating that the batsman looks good and could play the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match.

"I think he will play the next match. As far as I have spoken to him, he looks good. He did some practice today also. He told me he is on the way,"

While a final confirmation from the Indian management is yet to arrive, this surely is a very positive update for those hoping to see Abhishek in action against the arch rivals.

He was one of their best players against Pakistan in last year's Asia Cup tournament, bar the final, and is a key cog in the wheel for this campaign as well.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Match Date & Time

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is scheduled for this Sunday, that is February 15.

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST in Colombo, Sri Lanka, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier, that is around 6:30 PM IST.