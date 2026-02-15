Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Seal Super 8 Spot

T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Seal Super 8 Spot

T20 World Cup Group A Super 8 qualification scenarios explained after India beat Pakistan. How one of USA, Pakistan and Netherlands can still qualify with the Men in Blue.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India produced a dominant all-round display to defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A encounter in Colombo. Batting first on a surface that gradually assisted spinners, India recovered from an early setback to post a formidable 175.

Ishan Kishan led the charge with a dazzling 77 off just 40 deliveries, counter-attacking when the team was briefly under pressure. Valuable middle-order contributions ensured India finished strongly, setting Pakistan a stiff target.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase unraveled almost immediately. Early breakthroughs from India’s pace attack put them on the back foot, and regular wickets prevented any meaningful partnerships from developing.

Although Usman Khan tried to steady the innings with a fighting 44, the required rate kept climbing and the support around him faded. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 114, handing India a comprehensive victory.

T20 World Cup: Group A Super 8s Qualification Scenario

This result secured India’s qualification for the Super 8s stage, however, there still are other Group A teams in contention for the solitary remaining qualification slot.

These teams are Pakistan, Netherlands, and the USA. 

Before we take a look at their individual qualification scenarios, let's take a look at the Group A standings after the IND vs PAK match:

India: Matches: 3 Won: 3 Lost: 0 Points: 6 NRR: +3.050 (Qualified)

USA: Matches: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Points: 4 NRR: +0.788

Pakistan: Matches: 3 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Points: 4 NRR: -0.403

Netherlands: Matches: 3 Won: 1 Lost: 2 Points: 2 NRR: -1.352

Namibia: Matches: 3 Won: 0 Lost: 3 Points: 0 NRR: -2.443 (Eliminated)

With their group games done, the USA need Pakistan to lose their final match and the Netherlands to fall short of surpassing them on Net Run Rate.

Pakistan simply need to win against Namibia, a fixture that they would be favourites walking into, but also hope that if Netherlands win, they don't surpass them on the NRR margin.

As for the Netherlands, they must defeat India, and by a significant margin to improve their poor NRR to have any hopes of qualifying to the Super 8s stage.

 

Related Video

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Frequently Asked Questions

How did India win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026?

India secured a dominant 61-run victory over Pakistan. Ishan Kishan's 77 off 40 balls and strong bowling performances were key to their win.

What was the final score of the India vs. Pakistan match?

India scored 175, and Pakistan was bowled out for 114, resulting in India winning by 61 runs.

Which teams are still in contention for Super 8s qualification from Group A?

Besides the already qualified India, Pakistan, Netherlands, and USA are competing for the remaining Super 8s spot.

What are Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the Super 8s?

Pakistan needs to win their final match against Namibia. They also need to hope the Netherlands doesn't surpass them in Net Run Rate if they win their game.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss
IND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss
News
‘India-US Trade Deal Drives Investor Trust Surge’: PM Modi Hails Political Stability
‘India-US Trade Deal Drives Investor Trust Surge’: PM Modi Hails Political Stability
News
‘Ram Was Written On The Ring Recovered From Tipu’s Body,’ Says Owaisi Amid Maharashtra Controversy
‘Ram Was Written On The Ring Recovered From Tipu’s Body,’ Says Owaisi Amid Maharashtra Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget