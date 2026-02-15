T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Seal Super 8 Spot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India produced a dominant all-round display to defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A encounter in Colombo. Batting first on a surface that gradually assisted spinners, India recovered from an early setback to post a formidable 175.

Ishan Kishan led the charge with a dazzling 77 off just 40 deliveries, counter-attacking when the team was briefly under pressure. Valuable middle-order contributions ensured India finished strongly, setting Pakistan a stiff target.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase unraveled almost immediately. Early breakthroughs from India’s pace attack put them on the back foot, and regular wickets prevented any meaningful partnerships from developing.

Although Usman Khan tried to steady the innings with a fighting 44, the required rate kept climbing and the support around him faded. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 114, handing India a comprehensive victory.

T20 World Cup: Group A Super 8s Qualification Scenario

This result secured India’s qualification for the Super 8s stage, however, there still are other Group A teams in contention for the solitary remaining qualification slot.

These teams are Pakistan, Netherlands, and the USA.

Before we take a look at their individual qualification scenarios, let's take a look at the Group A standings after the IND vs PAK match:

India: Matches: 3 Won: 3 Lost: 0 Points: 6 NRR: +3.050 (Qualified)

USA: Matches: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Points: 4 NRR: +0.788

Pakistan: Matches: 3 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Points: 4 NRR: -0.403

Netherlands: Matches: 3 Won: 1 Lost: 2 Points: 2 NRR: -1.352

Namibia: Matches: 3 Won: 0 Lost: 3 Points: 0 NRR: -2.443 (Eliminated)

With their group games done, the USA need Pakistan to lose their final match and the Netherlands to fall short of surpassing them on Net Run Rate.

Pakistan simply need to win against Namibia, a fixture that they would be favourites walking into, but also hope that if Netherlands win, they don't surpass them on the NRR margin.

As for the Netherlands, they must defeat India, and by a significant margin to improve their poor NRR to have any hopes of qualifying to the Super 8s stage.