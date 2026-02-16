India won the late-night T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, February 15, 2026.
WATCH: Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Ecstatically As India Defeats Pakistan In T20 World Cup
India’s T20 World Cup win over Pakistan sparked joy not only in India but also in Afghanistan, as viral social media footage showcases ecstatic celebrations.
Fans of the Indian cricket team greatly celebrated their late night T20 World Cup win over arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 15, 2026.
However, it wasn't all smiles for just them as celebrations apparently ensued across the other side of Pakistan as well, with a viral social media clip showing India's victory being celebrated in Afghanistan as well. Check it out:
Afghanistan celebrating Pakistan’s defeat.— Wazhma Ayoubi 🇦🇫 (@WazhmaAyoubi) February 15, 2026
🇦🇫 🤝 🇮🇳 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/1koYkLuhSj
Besides their rivalry in cricket, Afghanistan and Pakistan have experienced heightened political tensions in recent months as well, largely driven by cross-border security concerns and disputes over border management.
Pakistan Legends Lash Out Over India Loss
Legends of Pakistani cricket, such as Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi didn't mince their words towards their country's current cricket setup after the crushing defeat to India in the T20 World Cup.
The former, appearing on ABP News, slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. He criticized the leadership, saying that appointing an inexperienced person to such a crucial role is a serious mistake.
He questioned how the team can function effectively under incompetent management, calling it “the biggest crime in the world” to give a major job to someone unqualified.
Shahid Afridi, on the other hand, asked for the removal of players like Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and even Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is his son in law.
He stated that these experienced players have been underperforming despite repeated opportunities, and that new faces should replace them and be provided the backing and confidence.
Pakistan Still Alive In T20 WC
Despite the heavy loss to India, Pakistan are still alive in the ICC T20 World Cup.
They are currently out of the qualification spot, but with a win against Namibia would slot right back in at the second spot, potentially sealing their qualification to the Super 8s stage alongside their arch rivals.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did India win the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan?
Were there celebrations in Afghanistan after India's win?
Yes, a viral social media clip showed celebrations in Afghanistan, indicating support for Pakistan's defeat.
What are the main political tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan?
Political tensions are heightened due to cross-border security concerns and disputes over border management.
What was the reaction of Pakistani cricket legends to the loss?
Shoaib Akhtar criticized the PCB chairman for appointing an inexperienced person. Shahid Afridi called for the removal of underperforming players.
Is Pakistan still in the T20 World Cup after losing to India?
Yes, Pakistan is still in the tournament. A win against Namibia could place them in the second spot and potentially qualify them for the Super 8s.