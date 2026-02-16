WATCH: Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Ecstatically As India Defeats Pakistan In T20 World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fans of the Indian cricket team greatly celebrated their late night T20 World Cup win over arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

However, it wasn't all smiles for just them as celebrations apparently ensued across the other side of Pakistan as well, with a viral social media clip showing India's victory being celebrated in Afghanistan as well. Check it out:

Besides their rivalry in cricket, Afghanistan and Pakistan have experienced heightened political tensions in recent months as well, largely driven by cross-border security concerns and disputes over border management.

Pakistan Legends Lash Out Over India Loss

Legends of Pakistani cricket, such as Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi didn't mince their words towards their country's current cricket setup after the crushing defeat to India in the T20 World Cup.

The former, appearing on ABP News, slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. He criticized the leadership, saying that appointing an inexperienced person to such a crucial role is a serious mistake.

He questioned how the team can function effectively under incompetent management, calling it “the biggest crime in the world” to give a major job to someone unqualified.

Shahid Afridi, on the other hand, asked for the removal of players like Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and even Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is his son in law.

He stated that these experienced players have been underperforming despite repeated opportunities, and that new faces should replace them and be provided the backing and confidence.

Pakistan Still Alive In T20 WC

Despite the heavy loss to India, Pakistan are still alive in the ICC T20 World Cup.

They are currently out of the qualification spot, but with a win against Namibia would slot right back in at the second spot, potentially sealing their qualification to the Super 8s stage alongside their arch rivals.