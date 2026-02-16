Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Ecstatically As India Defeats Pakistan In T20 World Cup

WATCH: Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Ecstatically As India Defeats Pakistan In T20 World Cup

India’s T20 World Cup win over Pakistan sparked joy not only in India but also in Afghanistan, as viral social media footage showcases ecstatic celebrations.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fans of the Indian cricket team greatly celebrated their late night T20 World Cup win over arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

However, it wasn't all smiles for just them as celebrations apparently ensued across the other side of Pakistan as well, with a viral social media clip showing India's victory being celebrated in Afghanistan as well. Check it out:

Besides their rivalry in cricket, Afghanistan and Pakistan have experienced heightened political tensions in recent months as well, largely driven by cross-border security concerns and disputes over border management.

Pakistan Legends Lash Out Over India Loss

Legends of Pakistani cricket, such as Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi didn't mince their words towards their country's current cricket setup after the crushing defeat to India in the T20 World Cup.

The former, appearing on ABP News, slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. He criticized the leadership, saying that appointing an inexperienced person to such a crucial role is a serious mistake.

He questioned how the team can function effectively under incompetent management, calling it “the biggest crime in the world” to give a major job to someone unqualified.

Shahid Afridi, on the other hand, asked for the removal of players like Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and even Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is his son in law.

He stated that these experienced players have been underperforming despite repeated opportunities, and that new faces should replace them and be provided the backing and confidence.

Pakistan Still Alive In T20 WC

Despite the heavy loss to India, Pakistan are still alive in the ICC T20 World Cup.

They are currently out of the qualification spot, but with a win against Namibia would slot right back in at the second spot, potentially sealing their qualification to the Super 8s stage alongside their arch rivals.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When did India win the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan?

India won the late-night T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Were there celebrations in Afghanistan after India's win?

Yes, a viral social media clip showed celebrations in Afghanistan, indicating support for Pakistan's defeat.

What are the main political tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

Political tensions are heightened due to cross-border security concerns and disputes over border management.

What was the reaction of Pakistani cricket legends to the loss?

Shoaib Akhtar criticized the PCB chairman for appointing an inexperienced person. Shahid Afridi called for the removal of underperforming players.

Is Pakistan still in the T20 World Cup after losing to India?

Yes, Pakistan is still in the tournament. A win against Namibia could place them in the second spot and potentially qualify them for the Super 8s.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Afghanistan IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins: Full Agenda, Major Attendees, Live Streaming Details, & More Inside
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins: Full Agenda, Major Attendees, Live Streaming Details, & More Inside
World
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
Cricket
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
Advertisement

Videos

Explosion in Bhubaneswar: Two Dead While Making Crude Bomb
AI Impact Expo: PM Modi to Inaugurate Global Summit at Bharat Mandapam
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Post India-Pak Clash: Shoaib Akhtar Blames ‘System’ for Pakistan’s Defeat
Political Storm: Priyank Kharge’s Sharp Attack on RSS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget