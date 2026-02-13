Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Shares Fitness Update Ahead Of T20 World Cup IND vs PAK Clash

Abhishek Sharma shares fitness update from New Delhi ahead of IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash after illness and a brief hospital stay.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India opener Abhishek Sharma has addressed concerns surrounding his fitness just days before the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 encounter against Pakistan.

The left-hander missed India’s second group-stage fixture, sparking speculation over his availability for the marquee India vs Pakistan contest.

A viral video featuring Arshdeep Singh checking in on Abhishek has added fresh clarity. When asked about his condition, the batsman responded simply, "Me? Good". Check it out:

The brief but reassuring reply has given fans hope that he may be nearing full fitness. However, he also gestured that he has lost some weight.

Why Abhishek Missed IND vs NAM

Shortly after arriving in Delhi, Abhishek fell unwell and was later diagnosed with a stomach infection. The issue required hospitalisation, where he remained under observation for two days.

Although he was discharged on February 11 and rejoined the squad, the team management opted not to include him in the playing XI against Namibia.

Reports indicated that Abhishek had attended a gathering at head coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence but left early after feeling discomfort.

His visible weight loss further fueled questions about his match readiness as India prepared for their biggest group-stage test.

Will He Play Against Pakistan?

With the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash approaching, the final call rests with the team management and medical staff.

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy hinted that Abhishek could be in contention, stating that following:

"I think he will play the next match. As far as I have spoken to him, he looks good. He did some practice today also. He told me he is on the way,"

Having said that, no official confirmation has been issued.

India will be keen to have the explosive opener back at full strength for the high-stakes showdown, but his inclusion will ultimately depend on fitness assessments in the lead-up to match day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Abhishek Sharma miss the India vs Namibia match?

Abhishek Sharma fell unwell with a stomach infection shortly after arriving in Delhi, requiring hospitalization. Although discharged, the team management opted not to play him against Namibia.

What is Abhishek Sharma's current fitness status?

Abhishek Sharma has indicated he is doing well and has been seen practicing. He also gestured that he has lost some weight, but his readiness for the next match is still pending assessment.

Will Abhishek Sharma play against Pakistan?

There is no official confirmation yet. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy hinted that Abhishek could play, but the final decision rests with the team management and medical staff based on his fitness.

Published at : 13 Feb 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Abhishek Sharma T20 World Cup Varun Chakaravarthy Arshdeep Singh IND Vs PAK
