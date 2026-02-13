WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Shares Fitness Update Ahead Of T20 World Cup IND vs PAK Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India opener Abhishek Sharma has addressed concerns surrounding his fitness just days before the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 encounter against Pakistan.

The left-hander missed India’s second group-stage fixture, sparking speculation over his availability for the marquee India vs Pakistan contest.

A viral video featuring Arshdeep Singh checking in on Abhishek has added fresh clarity. When asked about his condition, the batsman responded simply, "Me? Good". Check it out:

Update on Abhishek Sharma by Arshdeep Singh, good to know he’s doing good 😄 pic.twitter.com/MbvOzMChmg — 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵 (@ManishSRH) February 12, 2026

The brief but reassuring reply has given fans hope that he may be nearing full fitness. However, he also gestured that he has lost some weight.

Why Abhishek Missed IND vs NAM

Shortly after arriving in Delhi, Abhishek fell unwell and was later diagnosed with a stomach infection. The issue required hospitalisation, where he remained under observation for two days.

Although he was discharged on February 11 and rejoined the squad, the team management opted not to include him in the playing XI against Namibia.

Reports indicated that Abhishek had attended a gathering at head coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence but left early after feeling discomfort.

His visible weight loss further fueled questions about his match readiness as India prepared for their biggest group-stage test.

Will He Play Against Pakistan?

With the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash approaching, the final call rests with the team management and medical staff.

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy hinted that Abhishek could be in contention, stating that following:

"I think he will play the next match. As far as I have spoken to him, he looks good. He did some practice today also. He told me he is on the way,"

Having said that, no official confirmation has been issued.

India will be keen to have the explosive opener back at full strength for the high-stakes showdown, but his inclusion will ultimately depend on fitness assessments in the lead-up to match day.