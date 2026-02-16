IND vs PAK: 3 Key Factors Behind India’s Dominant T20 World Cup Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India have recorded their eighth win over Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cups, and have done so in quite some style.

Things could have been very different after Abhishek Sharma's wicket in the very first over of the match itself, or if Pakistan's chase had got off on the right note.

However, certain factors kept the Men in Blue afloat throughout the contest, aiding them in registering a comfortable and solid 61-run win in Colombo on Sunday evening.

Key Reasons For India's T20 WC Win Over Pakistan

Let's take a look at three of such key factors that helped India defeat Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup again:

1) Ishan Kishan's Attack

Abhishek Sharma is one of India's most important player at the top of the batting order, but he was dismissed without getting to open his account.

At 1-1 and tough conditions, things could've complicated further, but Ishan Kishan unleashed a calculated onslaught, striking the ball all around the field.

With 10 fours and 3 sixes, he struck 77 off just 40 balls before walking back. This inning had already put the Men in Blue on the cusp of a competitive total.

2) Solid Finish

After Ishan Kishan's wicket fell, India did appear to be somewhat struggling to accelerate. Back-to-back wickets of Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya built even more pressure.

However, Shivam Dube and even Rinku Singh's rapid innings of 27 off 17, and 11 off 4, respectively, helped India to 175 runs, the highest IND vs PAK T20 World Cup score ever.

3) Pakistan's Top Order Blown Away

India needed the perfect start to their defense, and that's exactly what they got. Hardik Pandya opened the bowling, and delivered a maiden-wicket over, sending back Sahibzada Farhan.

The following, delivered by Jasprit Bumrah, dismissed Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha, and with this their top order was gone for just 13 runs.

Usman Khan did attempt to fight back, and things got a bit tense for a couple of overs, but regular wickets never let substantial pressure mount on the defending champions, as they cruised to a 61-run win.