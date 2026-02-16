Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK: 3 Key Factors Behind India's Dominant T20 World Cup Win

IND vs PAK: 3 Key Factors Behind India’s Dominant T20 World Cup Win

India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in ICC T20 World Cup 2026, powered by Ishan Kishan’s 77, a strong finish in the death overs, and early top-order wickets.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India have recorded their eighth win over Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cups, and have done so in quite some style.

Things could have been very different after Abhishek Sharma's wicket in the very first over of the match itself, or if Pakistan's chase had got off on the right note.

However, certain factors kept the Men in Blue afloat throughout the contest, aiding them in registering a comfortable and solid 61-run win in Colombo on Sunday evening.

Key Reasons For India's T20 WC Win Over Pakistan

Let's take a look at three of such key factors that helped India defeat Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup again:

1) Ishan Kishan's Attack

Abhishek Sharma is one of India's most important player at the top of the batting order, but he was dismissed without getting to open his account.

At 1-1 and tough conditions, things could've complicated further, but Ishan Kishan unleashed a calculated onslaught, striking the ball all around the field.

With 10 fours and 3 sixes, he struck 77 off just 40 balls before walking back. This inning had already put the Men in Blue on the cusp of a competitive total.

2) Solid Finish

After Ishan Kishan's wicket fell, India did appear to be somewhat struggling to accelerate. Back-to-back wickets of Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya built even more pressure.

However, Shivam Dube and even Rinku Singh's rapid innings of 27 off 17, and 11 off 4, respectively, helped India to 175 runs, the highest IND vs PAK T20 World Cup score ever.

3) Pakistan's Top Order Blown Away

India needed the perfect start to their defense, and that's exactly what they got. Hardik Pandya opened the bowling, and delivered a maiden-wicket over, sending back Sahibzada Farhan.

The following, delivered by Jasprit Bumrah, dismissed Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha, and with this their top order was gone for just 13 runs. 

Usman Khan did attempt to fight back, and things got a bit tense for a couple of overs, but regular wickets never let substantial pressure mount on the defending champions, as they cruised to a 61-run win.

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How many times has India defeated Pakistan in T20 World Cups?

India has recorded their eighth win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cups. This latest victory was a significant one, achieved in impressive style.

What was a key factor in India's victory over Pakistan?

Ishan Kishan's aggressive batting played a crucial role. Despite an early wicket, he unleashed a calculated onslaught, scoring 77 off 40 balls and setting a strong foundation.

How did India manage a strong finish after losing key wickets?

Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh provided rapid innings, scoring 27 off 17 and 11 off 4 balls respectively. This helped India reach their highest ever T20 World Cup score against Pakistan.

How did India's bowling performance impact the game?

India's bowlers, particularly Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, delivered a perfect start to the defense. They dismissed Pakistan's top order for just 13 runs, putting the opposition under immediate pressure.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Opinion
