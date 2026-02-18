Can India Smash 300 vs Netherlands? Highest Scores At Match Venue Explored

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026: India have embraced a fearless, ultra-aggressive brand of cricket under head coach Gautam Gambhir, transforming their T20 approach into one built around relentless intent. Explosive top-order batsmen like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have further amplified the side’s batting depth and firepower. The result has been a string of towering totals and a genuine belief that the elusive 300-run mark in T20I cricket is no longer a distant dream but an achievable milestone.

Although the landmark remains untouched for now, each new fixture fuels anticipation among supporters eager to witness history in the making. Facing an associate nation today at the T20 World Cup, the question once again looms, can the Men in Blue smash 300 runs?

While that remains to be seen, here's a look at the biggest scores at today's match venue, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Top 5 Highest T20I Scores At Narendra Modi Stadium

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has big boundaries, but has still seen some big 200+ scores in the shortest format of the game.

Here are the top 5 highest T20I scores at this venue:

5) South Africa vs India - 201 (2025)

4) South Africa vs Canada - 213 (2026)

3) India vs England - 224 (2021)

2) India vs South Africa - 231 (2025)

1) India vs New Zealand - 234 (2023)

Even in the IPL, there have been similar scores at this venue, which serves as Gujarat Titans' home stadium.

5) Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - 231 (2024)

4) Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - 232 (2025)

3) Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - 233 (2023)

2) Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - 235 (2025)

1) Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 243 (2025)

With these totals, we can see that today's match venue has potential for high scores.

However, teams are yet to breach the 250-mark here, and the pitch is expected to be balanced, going by the general pitch reports in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

This suggests that while India might get to a high score against Netherlands tonight, provided they bat first, going past 300 may not exactly be on the cards.