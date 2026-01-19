Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC Issues Ultimatum To Bangladesh Over T20 World Cup, Scotland As Likely Replacement: Report

ICC Issues Ultimatum To Bangladesh Over T20 World Cup, Scotland As Likely Replacement: Report

Major development emerges in the Bangladesh T20 World Cup venue-shift row as ICC has reportedly given BCB a deadline for their call on travelling to India.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 venue-shift drama appears to be nearing its conclusion, and it may not be what the nation would have hoped for. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send its team to India for the tournament after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the IPL, and demanded their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka.

Meetings have taken place to resolve the dispute in recent weeks, but now, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has given Bangladesh a deadline of January 21, 2026 to make a final call.

Scotland Could Replace Bangladesh In T20 World Cup

The ESPNCricinfo report also states that if the BCB still decides against playing in India by this deadline, their team's spot in the T20 World Cup is likely to be taken up by Scotland as per current rankings.

In their request to have their match venues shifted, Bangladesh had cited safety and security concerns for their players, but the ICC is said to have assured the board that there was no threat to their players in India.

Notably, the report further states that Bangladesh had even suggested an alternative of having their T20 World Cup group spot swapped with Ireland, which would have seen them play all of their group stage fixtures in Sri Lanka, but the ICC denied this request as well.

It is worth noting that Pakistan won't be playing in India either, but this decision was made well ahead of the tournament. Bangladesh's request has come at the last minute instead, with two phases of ticket sales already conducted.

Changing match venues now could, hence, prove a logistical hassle for the ICC and the host nations, which seems to be the reason behind Bangladesh' potential exit from the tournament over refusal to travel to India.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bangladesh want to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches?

Bangladesh requested a venue shift citing safety and security concerns for their players. They also expressed dissatisfaction with Mustafizur Rahman's removal from the IPL.

What is the deadline for Bangladesh's decision regarding the T20 World Cup 2026?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given Bangladesh a deadline of January 21, 2026, to make a final decision about playing in the tournament.

What happens if Bangladesh refuses to play in India by the deadline?

If Bangladesh still decides against playing in India by the deadline, Scotland is likely to take their spot in the T20 World Cup based on current rankings.

Did Bangladesh propose any other alternatives to playing in India?

Yes, Bangladesh suggested swapping their T20 World Cup group spot with Ireland to play all group stage matches in Sri Lanka, but the ICC denied this request.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh BCB T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup Venue
