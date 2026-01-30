Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketGood News For India! Tilak Varma Likely To Return Before T20 World Cup On This Date

Good News For India! Tilak Varma Likely To Return Before T20 World Cup On This Date

India could receive timely relief ahead of the T20 World Cup as Tilak Varma is expected to get medical clearance and join the team camp in Mumbai in early February, a report suggests.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tilak Varma is a vital cog in the wheel that is the Indian cricket team, and his recent injury, right before the ICC T20 World Cup, was a major blow.

While the top/middle order batsman was initially expected to return during the IND vs NZ T20I series itself, that got delayed.

However, in what would be a big boost for the Men in Blue, Tilak Varma, according to a report by the Times Of India, is expected to join the team camp in Mumbai in just a couple of days.

Tilak Varma To Join Indian Team On February 3

As per the said TOI report, Tilak Varma is set to receive a medical clearance from the BCCI Centre Of Excellence, after which he will join the Indian team camp on February 3, 2026.

He is even said to have participated in a simulation match at the facility on January 30. Tilak, per the report, will join the team in Mumbai, where they will be playing their T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, and the tournament opener against USA at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tilak Varma was the hero for India in the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan. Early wickets rocked the team that had been relying on strong starts provided by Abhishek Sharma.

While the target was small, the momenum was clearly on their rivals' side. In that moment, Tilak played an extremely mature and crucial inning that guided the Men in Blue to a famous win. 

He has been playing that kind of a role for the side ever since, and hence, his presence is pretty important for India in a tournament like the ICC T20 World Cup, which they enter as defending champions.

Indian Fast Bowler Eyes Return

Along with Tilak Varma, young fast bowler Mayank Yadav is reportedly set to be cleared by the BCCI Centre of Excellence as well.

While he isn't a part of the senior squad, he could be seen playing for India A in the T20 World Cup warm-up matches.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Tilak Varma expected to join the Indian team camp?

Tilak Varma is expected to join the Indian team camp in Mumbai on February 3, 2026, after receiving medical clearance.

What match did Tilak Varma play a crucial role in during the Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Tilak Varma played a mature and crucial inning to guide India to a famous win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Will Mayank Yadav participate in the T20 World Cup?

Mayank Yadav is not part of the senior squad but might play for India A in the T20 World Cup warm-up matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup BCCI Tilak Varma Tilak Varma Injury Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar’s Death: Wife Sunetra Pawar’s Name Surfaces As Deputy CM As NCP Merger Buzz Grows
Ajit Pawar’s Death: Wife Sunetra Pawar’s Name Surfaces As Deputy CM As NCP Merger Buzz Grows
India
'Congress Gave Assam Nothing But Bullets': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi At Dibrugarh Rally
'Congress Gave Assam Nothing But Bullets': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi At Dibrugarh Rally
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behen Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behen Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
Bengaluru Engineer Found Dead In Gurugram Hotel; Cops Suspect Heart Attack
Bengaluru Engineer Found Dead In Gurugram Hotel; Cops Suspect Heart Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget