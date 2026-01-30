Good News For India! Tilak Varma Likely To Return Before T20 World Cup On This Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tilak Varma is a vital cog in the wheel that is the Indian cricket team, and his recent injury, right before the ICC T20 World Cup, was a major blow.

While the top/middle order batsman was initially expected to return during the IND vs NZ T20I series itself, that got delayed.

However, in what would be a big boost for the Men in Blue, Tilak Varma, according to a report by the Times Of India, is expected to join the team camp in Mumbai in just a couple of days.

Tilak Varma To Join Indian Team On February 3

As per the said TOI report, Tilak Varma is set to receive a medical clearance from the BCCI Centre Of Excellence, after which he will join the Indian team camp on February 3, 2026.

He is even said to have participated in a simulation match at the facility on January 30. Tilak, per the report, will join the team in Mumbai, where they will be playing their T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, and the tournament opener against USA at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tilak Varma was the hero for India in the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan. Early wickets rocked the team that had been relying on strong starts provided by Abhishek Sharma.

While the target was small, the momenum was clearly on their rivals' side. In that moment, Tilak played an extremely mature and crucial inning that guided the Men in Blue to a famous win.

He has been playing that kind of a role for the side ever since, and hence, his presence is pretty important for India in a tournament like the ICC T20 World Cup, which they enter as defending champions.

Indian Fast Bowler Eyes Return

Along with Tilak Varma, young fast bowler Mayank Yadav is reportedly set to be cleared by the BCCI Centre of Excellence as well.

While he isn't a part of the senior squad, he could be seen playing for India A in the T20 World Cup warm-up matches.