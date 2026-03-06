Ahmedabad Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







IND vs NZ T20 WC Final Weather Report: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has now reached its final stage. India and New Zealand will face each other in the final. This epic battle will be played on March 8th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Therefore, the biggest question on fans' minds is what the weather will be like on match day and whether rain will spoil the game.

The latest weather report is a welcome relief for fans. There is little chance of rain on the final day in Ahmedabad. According to the weather forecast, the skies will remain clear and the match is expected to be played without any interruptions.

Although there's no threat of rain, the heat could pose a challenge for the players. The maximum temperature in Ahmedabad could reach around 40 degrees Celsius during the day. The temperature is expected to drop slightly to around 23 degrees Celsius at night. The match will begin at 7 p.m., so the intense daytime heat may be somewhat lessened. However, the warm and slightly humid air could test the players' fitness.

ICC's Special Preparations for the Final

Although the weather is expected to be clear, the ICC has already made arrangements to deal with any emergencies. A reserve day has also been set aside in case the match is interrupted for any reason.

If the match cannot be completed on March 8, March 9 has been designated as a reserve day. Furthermore, both teams have been given an additional 120 minutes to complete the match, allowing each team to play at least 10 overs.

What if the Final is also Washed Out?

In the worst-case scenario, if the match remains unplayed after the reserve day and the match remains a no-result, both teams will be declared joint winners. This means India and New Zealand will have to share the trophy. However, given the current weather forecast, this is highly unlikely. Fans are hoping for a spectacular and exciting final in Ahmedabad.