Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup Final: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Will Favour India - Here's How

T20 World Cup Final: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Will Favour India - Here's How

In contrast to 2023 ODI World Cup final, which was played on a previously used black-soil pitch and drew criticism, the 2026 T20 WC final is expected to take place on a fresh mixed-soil surface.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 11:43 AM (IST)

As India and New Zealand prepare for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8, reports from the ground in Ahmedabad suggest that the curators have prepared a surface specifically designed to avoid the "sluggish" traps of previous finals. The Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to offer a "sporting" track that aligns with India's newfound attacking brand of cricket.

The "Mixed Soil" Strategy

Unlike the controversial 2023 ODI World Cup final pitch, which was a used black-soil surface, the 2026 final will reportedly be played on a mixed-soil pitch (a blend of red and black soil).

The Red Soil Edge: The pitch contains a higher percentage of red soil, which is known for providing extra pace and consistent bounce. This allows the ball to come onto the bat easily, favoring stroke-makers like Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson.

Minimal Spin: Unlike the slow turners seen earlier in T20 WC 2026 tournament, this hybrid surface is expected to offer very little natural assistance to spinners. This minimizes the threat of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi "choking" the runs in the middle overs.

The "Fresh" Factor: IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 match is set to take place on a relatively fresh center wicket - the same strip where South Africa scored a massive 213 against Canada earlier this month.

Par Score: Expected to be around 190-200, similar to the high-scoring semi-final at Wankhede in Mumbai.

Fast Outfield: The quick outfield in Ahmedabad rewards well-timed shots, making it difficult for fielders to cut off boundaries once the ball gets past the infield.

Dew Factor: Heavy dew is likely in the evening, which can make the ball slippery for bowlers in the second innings and give a clear advantage to the chasing side.

Also on ABP Live | India's Playing XI vs New Zealand Without Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of pitch has been prepared for the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final?

A mixed-soil pitch, blending red and black soil, has been prepared. This aims to offer a sporting track with good pace and bounce, unlike previous sluggish surfaces.

How will the pitch composition favor stroke-makers in the final?

The higher percentage of red soil provides extra pace and consistent bounce, allowing the ball to come onto the bat easily. This benefits aggressive batsmen.

Will spinners have a significant impact on this pitch?

This hybrid surface is expected to offer minimal natural assistance to spinners. This reduces the effectiveness of slower bowlers in controlling the run rate.

What is the expected par score for the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final?

The par score is anticipated to be around 190-200. This is similar to the high-scoring semi-final match played at Wankhede.

Published at : 07 Mar 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi Stadium T20 World Cup Final T20 World Cup 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
T20 World Cup Final: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Will Favour India - Here's How
T20 World Cup Final: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Will Favour India - Here's How
Cricket
India's Playing XI vs New Zealand Without Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy
India's Playing XI vs New Zealand Without Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy
Cricket
IND vs NZ Final Venue Check: Comparing India And New Zealand's Record In Ahmedabad
IND vs NZ Final Venue Check: Comparing India And New Zealand's Record In Ahmedabad
Cricket
T20 World Cup Final: Air India, Akasa Air Add Extra Flights To Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup Final: Air India, Akasa Air Add Extra Flights To Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

War Escalation: Iran Claims Attack on USS Abraham Lincoln
War Update: US Media Claims Russia Shared Intelligence with Iran
Massive Strikes: Operation Epic Fury Targets Iranian Military Bases
Middle East conflict: Trump Holds Emergency Defense Meeting at White House
Airstrike Alert: Massive bombardment rocks Tehran while Iran retaliates by targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After Nitish: The Silence Before The Question
Opinion
Embed widget