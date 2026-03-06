Supporters are concerned due to a series of high-profile failures at the Narendra Modi Stadium, including the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss and a recent T20I streak snapping defeat.
India's Ahmedabad Record In ICC Events Has Fans Nervous Before T20 World Cup Final
For many, the memory of 130,000 fans falling silent in Ahmedabad, post outcome of 2023 ODI World Cup final, remains a traumatic benchmark for Indian cricket.
India record in ICC events in Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium: As the cricket world shifts its focus to ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8, a shadow of "venue anxiety" looms over Indian supporters. The Men in Blue have been nearly invincible elsewhere, but Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has recently transformed from a celebrated home ground into a site of tactical and psychological struggle for the host nation.
The concern among fans isn't merely superstitious; it is rooted in a sequence of high-profile failures at world's largest cricket stadium.
The 2023 Scars
The primary source of "Ahmedabad Phobia" is 2023 ODI World Cup final. India entered that match with a perfect 10-0 win record, appearing destined for glory. However, the slow surface and the "silencing" tactics of Australian bowling attack led to a crushing defeat. For many, the memory of 130,000 fans falling silent in Ahmedabad remains a traumatic benchmark for Indian cricket.
The 2026 Reality Check
The current T20 World Cup has only intensified these fears. On February 22, 2026, India's record-breaking 12-match T20I winning streak was brutally snapped at this very venue. Facing South Africa in a Super 8 encounter, the Indian batting order collapsed for just 111 runs. This one-sided loss proved that the team still hasn't fully mastered the unique, sluggish conditions of Ahmedabad track.
The Toss Factor!
Historically, the pitches in Ahmedabad have behaved inconsistently. In day-night fixtures, the surface often offers a "spongy" bounce in the first innings, making it difficult for stroke-makers like Suryakumar Yadav to find their timing. When dew sets in during the second innings, the pitch often skids on better, giving a massive advantage to the side chasing - a toss-dependent factor that makes fans nervous.
India's ICC Record in Ahmedabad (Key Matches)
Nov 19, 2023 - ODI WC Final vs Australia - Lost - Ended India's unbeaten streak in final
Feb 18, 2026 - T20 WC Group vs Netherlands - Won - A surprisingly close 17-run win
Feb 22, 2026 - T20 WC Super 8 vs South Africa - Lost - Heaviest defeat of the 2026 campaign
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at Ahmedabad?
India lost to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at this venue. This defeat ended their perfect 10-0 win record in the tournament.
What was the result of India's T20I match against South Africa in the 2026 World Cup at Ahmedabad?
India lost to South Africa in a Super 8 encounter on February 22, 2026. Their batting collapsed, and their record-breaking T20I winning streak was snapped.
How does the toss factor affect matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium?
In day-night matches, the pitch can be spongy in the first innings. Dew in the second innings often makes it easier for the chasing team, giving a significant advantage to the side winning the toss.