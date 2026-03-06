Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In ICC World Cups

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In ICC World Cups

In ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand has historically been India’s toughest opponent.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 04:29 PM (IST)

T20 World Cup Final, IND vs NZ head to head record in ICC World Cups: As India prepares to face New Zealand in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8, the historical rivalry between these two teams in ICC events takes center stage. While India often dominates bilateral series, the "Black Caps" have frequently been the side that halts India's momentum on world stage.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of India vs New Zealand head-to-head records across ICC tournaments.

1. T20 World Cup: Zero wins for India

In ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand has historically been India’s toughest opponent. Until very recently, India struggled to secure even a single win against them in this format at ICC events.

Matches Played:

India Won: 0

New Zealand Won: 3

Highest Score (NZ): 190

Lowest Score (IND): 79 (2016 edition)

2. ODI World Cup: A Tale of Two Halves

The rivalry in the 50-over format is much more balanced, though New Zealand famously broke Indian hearts in the 2019 semi-final.

Matches Played: 11

India Won: 5

New Zealand Won: 5

No Result: 1

Most Recent Meeting in ODI World Cup: India defeated New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede by 70 runs, finally breaking their "knockout jinx" against the Kiwis.

3. ICC Knockout Matches (Across Formats)

When it comes to high-pressure games, New Zealand has historically held the upper hand.

2000 Champions Trophy - Final - Winner: New Zealand

2019 ODI World Cup - Semi-Final - Winner: New Zealand

2021 World Test Championship - Final - Winner: New Zealand

2023 ODI World Cup - Semi-Final - Winner: India

2025 Champions Trophy - Final - Winner: India

Overall ICC White-Ball Summary

In combined white-ball ICC events (ODI WC, T20 WC, and Champions Trophy), the statistics are neck-and-neck, making the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 Final a true "decider" for global supremacy.

Total ICC White-Ball Meetings: 17

India Won: 8

New Zealand Won: 9

India and New Zealand are set to face each other in the finals of two back-to-back ICC events: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Last year, India emerged victorious over New Zealand in Champions Trophy final held in Dubai.

The only previous ICC final between these two sides was in the 2021 World Test Championship Final, where India lost to New Zealand.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final IND Vs NZ Head To Head Record T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In ICC World Cups
India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In ICC World Cups
Cricket
Watch: Sanju Samson’s Hilarious Response To 'Missed' Hundreds Goes Viral
Watch: Sanju Samson’s Hilarious Response To 'Missed' Hundreds Goes Viral
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup Final Closing Ceremony: Timings, Performers And Live Streaming Details
ICC T20 World Cup Final Closing Ceremony: Timings, Performers And Live Streaming Details
Cricket
Ahmedabad Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final?
Ahmedabad Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead
Breaking News: Uncertainty Over Iran’s Next Leader After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: Oil Prices Surge as Iran War Escalates, Trump Makes Big Statement on Iran Leadership
Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | International Year Of The Woman Farmer: Moving Women Up The Value Chain
Opinion
Embed widget