India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In ICC World Cups

T20 World Cup Final, IND vs NZ head to head record in ICC World Cups: As India prepares to face New Zealand in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8, the historical rivalry between these two teams in ICC events takes center stage. While India often dominates bilateral series, the "Black Caps" have frequently been the side that halts India's momentum on world stage.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of India vs New Zealand head-to-head records across ICC tournaments.

1. T20 World Cup: Zero wins for India

In ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand has historically been India’s toughest opponent. Until very recently, India struggled to secure even a single win against them in this format at ICC events.

Matches Played: 3

India Won: 0

New Zealand Won: 3

Highest Score (NZ): 190

Lowest Score (IND): 79 (2016 edition)

2. ODI World Cup: A Tale of Two Halves

The rivalry in the 50-over format is much more balanced, though New Zealand famously broke Indian hearts in the 2019 semi-final.

Matches Played: 11

India Won: 5

New Zealand Won: 5

No Result: 1

Most Recent Meeting in ODI World Cup: India defeated New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede by 70 runs, finally breaking their "knockout jinx" against the Kiwis.

3. ICC Knockout Matches (Across Formats)

When it comes to high-pressure games, New Zealand has historically held the upper hand.

2000 Champions Trophy - Final - Winner: New Zealand

2019 ODI World Cup - Semi-Final - Winner: New Zealand

2021 World Test Championship - Final - Winner: New Zealand

2023 ODI World Cup - Semi-Final - Winner: India

2025 Champions Trophy - Final - Winner: India

Overall ICC White-Ball Summary

In combined white-ball ICC events (ODI WC, T20 WC, and Champions Trophy), the statistics are neck-and-neck, making the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 Final a true "decider" for global supremacy.

Total ICC White-Ball Meetings: 17

India Won: 8

New Zealand Won: 9

India and New Zealand are set to face each other in the finals of two back-to-back ICC events: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Last year, India emerged victorious over New Zealand in Champions Trophy final held in Dubai.

The only previous ICC final between these two sides was in the 2021 World Test Championship Final, where India lost to New Zealand.