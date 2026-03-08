T20 World Cup Final 2026, India vs New Zealand: India has been a cricketing powerhouse, the period following December 1, 2024 - when Jay Shah officially took over as ICC Chairman - has seen an unprecedented streak of dominance across all levels of the game. From senior men's and women's teams to the rising stars of the U19 circuit, the "Men and Women in Blue" have been virtually unstoppable on the global stage.

Here is the definitive list of major titles clinched by India during this golden era:

1. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Men)

India ended their Champions Trophy drought by defeating New Zealand in a high-octane final in Dubai (March 2025).

The Highlight: Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and an unbeaten tournament run made India most successful team in the history of the competition.

2. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

In a landmark moment for women’s sports, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side lifted their first-ever ODI World Cup by beating South Africa in Navi Mumbai (November 2025).

The Highlight: Shafali Verma’s record-breaking 87 in the final cemented India's status as the new world leaders in women's cricket.

3. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025

India successfully defended their title in Malaysia (February 2025), defeating South Africa in the final.

The Highlight: Gongadi Trisha’s all-round masterclass proved that India’s pipeline of talent is the strongest in the world.

4. Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025

India secured a record-extending 9th Asia Cup title by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a final thriller in Dubai (September 2025).

The Highlight: Tilak Varma's heroic unbeaten 69 guided India home from a shaky start.

5. ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026

India clinched a record 6th U19 World Cup title in Zimbabwe (February 2026), dismantling England by 100 runs in the final.

The Highlight: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's staggering 175 off 80 balls became the highest individual score in the history of any U19 World Cup final.

6. Women's Asia Cup 2026

Continuing their continental supremacy, Indian women's team swept Asia Cup in early 2026, further proving their dominance under new ICC leadership.

Important Note: 2024 T20 World Cup

The 2024 Men's T20 World Cup victory (June 2024) occurred before Jay Shah assumed ICC Chairmanship. At that time, he was BCCI Secretary and President of Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Every trophy since December 2024, however, has fallen squarely within his ICC tenure.