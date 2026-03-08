Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia's Golden Era In Cricket: Six Major Titles Won Since Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman

India's Golden Era In Cricket: Six Major Titles Won Since Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman

Here is the definitive list of major titles clinched by India during this golden era!

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)

T20 World Cup Final 2026, India vs New Zealand: India has been a cricketing powerhouse, the period following December 1, 2024 - when Jay Shah officially took over as ICC Chairman - has seen an unprecedented streak of dominance across all levels of the game. From senior men's and women's teams to the rising stars of the U19 circuit, the "Men and Women in Blue" have been virtually unstoppable on the global stage.

Here is the definitive list of major titles clinched by India during this golden era:

1. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Men)

India ended their Champions Trophy drought by defeating New Zealand in a high-octane final in Dubai (March 2025).

The Highlight: Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and an unbeaten tournament run made India most successful team in the history of the competition.

2. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

In a landmark moment for women’s sports, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side lifted their first-ever ODI World Cup by beating South Africa in Navi Mumbai (November 2025).

The Highlight: Shafali Verma’s record-breaking 87 in the final cemented India's status as the new world leaders in women's cricket.

3. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025

India successfully defended their title in Malaysia (February 2025), defeating South Africa in the final.

The Highlight: Gongadi Trisha’s all-round masterclass proved that India’s pipeline of talent is the strongest in the world.

4. Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025

India secured a record-extending 9th Asia Cup title by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a final thriller in Dubai (September 2025).

The Highlight: Tilak Varma's heroic unbeaten 69 guided India home from a shaky start.

5. ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026

India clinched a record 6th U19 World Cup title in Zimbabwe (February 2026), dismantling England by 100 runs in the final.

The Highlight: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's staggering 175 off 80 balls became the highest individual score in the history of any U19 World Cup final.

6. Women's Asia Cup 2026

Continuing their continental supremacy, Indian women's team swept Asia Cup in early 2026, further proving their dominance under new ICC leadership.

Important Note: 2024 T20 World Cup

The 2024 Men's T20 World Cup victory (June 2024) occurred before Jay Shah assumed ICC Chairmanship. At that time, he was BCCI Secretary and President of Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Every trophy since December 2024, however, has fallen squarely within his ICC tenure.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When did India start their dominant streak in cricket?

India's unprecedented streak of dominance across all levels of the game began after December 1, 2024, when Jay Shah officially took over as ICC Chairman.

Who did India defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final?

India defeated New Zealand in a high-octane final in Dubai in March 2025 to end their Champions Trophy drought.

What was a significant achievement for India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025?

Harmanpreet Kaur's side lifted their first-ever ODI World Cup by beating South Africa in Navi Mumbai in November 2025.

Which title did India successfully defend in Malaysia in February 2025?

India successfully defended their ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup title in Malaysia, defeating South Africa in the final.

When did India win the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025?

India secured their record-extending 9th Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan in a final thriller in Dubai in September 2025.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Jay Shah IND Vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup Final T20 World Cup 2026 IND Vs NZ Final
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India's Golden Era In Cricket: Six Major Titles Won Since Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman
India's Golden Era In Cricket: Six Major Titles Won Since Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top 5 Run-Scorers In India vs New Zealand T20I History
T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top 5 Run-Scorers In India vs New Zealand T20I History
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Live Streaming Details & All You Need To Know
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Live Streaming Details & All You Need To Know
Cricket
Team India's Superstitions: Four Moves Before Facing New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final
Team India's Superstitions: Four Moves Before Facing New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget