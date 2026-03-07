T20 World Cup Final: Air India, Akasa Air Add Extra Flights To Ahmedabad

To manage the massive surge in travel demand for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final, major carriers including Air India Express and Akasa Air have announced the operation of special additional flights to Ahmedabad. With India set to clash against New Zealand on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the city is bracing for a historic influx of cricket fans.

Key Highlights of Travel Surge

Increased Connectivity: Following India's dramatic semi-final win over England, airlines reported an immediate spike in ticket searches. To assist fans, extra flights will now operate from key metropolitan hubs including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Price Surge: Despite the additional capacity, airfares to Ahmedabad have reportedly seen a 3x to 5x increase for the weekend, as supporters scramble to witness Men in Blue chase their third T20 world title.

Rail and Road Traffic: In addition to air travel, Western Railways has also seen a total sell-out of premium trains heading toward Gujarat, reflecting the unprecedented "World Cup fever" gripping the nation.

Why High Demand?

The demand is fueled by India’s scintillating form in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament. In the semi-final at Wankhede, India posted a record-breaking 253/7, headlined by Sanju Samson's fiery knock and a composed finish by the middle order. Although England’s Jacob Bethell threatened the chase with a stunning century, India’s 7-run win ensured a dream final in the world’s largest stadium.

IND vs NZ, Preview

Defending champions India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final this Sunday at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

India enters the summit clash after a thrilling semi-final win over England, led by Sanju Samson’s stellar form. The "Black Caps," powered by Finn Allen’s record-breaking century against South Africa, aim for their maiden T20 title. While India holds home advantage, they must overcome a winless 0-4 T20 World Cup record against the clinical Kiwis to retain their crown.