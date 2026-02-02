Tharoor Backs Mustafizur Against IPL Snub, Hits Out At Pakistan Over T20 World Cup Boycott

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan have stirred major controversy ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup by stating that they will boycott the IND vs PAK Group Stage match, scheduled for February 15, 2026.

This comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially threatened to withdraw from the tournament over Bangladesh's removal. The latter had declined to play in India after their fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, was removed from IPL 2026.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was asked about Pakistan boycotting their match against India, which he termed as disgraceful, but also said that Mustafizur should have been allowed to play for Kolkata Knigh Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026.

"It is pretty disgraceful that sport has been politicised in this way on both sides, frankly. I don't think that Mustafizur should have been denied his contract to play in Kolkata."

Shashi Tharoor On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

#WATCH | On Pakistan to boycott its match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "It is pretty disgraceful that sport has been politicised in this way on both sides, frankly. I don't think that Mustafizur (Bangladeshi cricketer… pic.twitter.com/wt3wgwXZPQ — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2026

Tharoor, speaking with ANI, continued by stating that Bangladesh's move to deny playing in India was an overreaction, but is another example of politics intruding in sports.

"It was most unfortunate. Intrusion of politics, I think the Bangladeshi reaction was an overreaction but it is also a reflection of the same and Pakistan is trying to show its solidarity with Bangladesh. This whole thing is spiralling out of control."

"I honestly think this is now a wake up call for all concerned to contact each other on an emergency basis, the ICC could be the platform for it - just say, let's call off this nonsense. You can't go on like this forever," he concluded.

Bangladesh has also banned IPL telecast in the country since Mustafizur's removal.