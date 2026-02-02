Pakistan is boycotting the IND vs PAK Group Stage match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to show solidarity with Bangladesh. Bangladesh declined to play in India after their player, Mustafizur Rahman, was removed from IPL 2026.
Tharoor Backs Mustafizur Against IPL Snub, Hits Out At Pakistan Over T20 World Cup Boycott
Shashi Tharoor slams Pakistan’s IND vs PAK T20 World Cup boycott, calls it disgraceful, but says Mustafizur Rahman should not have been removed from IPL 2026.
Pakistan have stirred major controversy ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup by stating that they will boycott the IND vs PAK Group Stage match, scheduled for February 15, 2026.
This comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially threatened to withdraw from the tournament over Bangladesh's removal. The latter had declined to play in India after their fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, was removed from IPL 2026.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was asked about Pakistan boycotting their match against India, which he termed as disgraceful, but also said that Mustafizur should have been allowed to play for Kolkata Knigh Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026.
"It is pretty disgraceful that sport has been politicised in this way on both sides, frankly. I don't think that Mustafizur should have been denied his contract to play in Kolkata."
Shashi Tharoor On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
#WATCH | On Pakistan to boycott its match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "It is pretty disgraceful that sport has been politicised in this way on both sides, frankly. I don't think that Mustafizur (Bangladeshi cricketer… pic.twitter.com/wt3wgwXZPQ— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2026
Tharoor, speaking with ANI, continued by stating that Bangladesh's move to deny playing in India was an overreaction, but is another example of politics intruding in sports.
"It was most unfortunate. Intrusion of politics, I think the Bangladeshi reaction was an overreaction but it is also a reflection of the same and Pakistan is trying to show its solidarity with Bangladesh. This whole thing is spiralling out of control."
"I honestly think this is now a wake up call for all concerned to contact each other on an emergency basis, the ICC could be the platform for it - just say, let's call off this nonsense. You can't go on like this forever," he concluded.
Bangladesh has also banned IPL telecast in the country since Mustafizur's removal.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Pakistan boycotting their T20 World Cup match against India?
What is Shashi Tharoor's opinion on Pakistan boycotting the match?
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called Pakistan's boycott 'disgraceful' and believes sport is being politicized. He also felt Mustafizur Rahman should have been allowed to play in the IPL.
What was Bangladesh's reason for not playing in India?
Bangladesh declined to play in India after their player, Mustafizur Rahman, was removed from IPL 2026. Tharoor considered this an overreaction and an intrusion of politics into sports.
What does Shashi Tharoor suggest to resolve this situation?
Tharoor believes this is a wake-up call for all involved. He suggests that the ICC should act as a platform to resolve the issue and call off this 'nonsense'.