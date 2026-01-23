The BCB is appealing because the ICC refused their request to shift T20 World Cup 2026 match venues in India. They are seeking a final, binding decision in their favor.
Bangladesh Seek Intervention Against ICC Ruling To Save T20 World Cup Spot: Report
Bangladesh make a last-ditch move to save their T20 World Cup 2026 spot by approaching the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee over venue concerns.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appears to be making a last ditch effort to save its ICC T20 World Cup 2026 spot.
After demanding a shift in match venues from India, citing safety and security concern for players, the nation found itself in a hard spot as the International Cricket Council (ICC) refused to do so this close to the tournament.
BCB maintained its stance as meetings continued, and it ultimately has come down to Bangladesh likely being replaced with another team. However, the board, according to a report by the Times Of India, has now approached ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee to appeal against this decision.
BCB Appeals To ICC Dispute Resolution Committee
ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee is an independent body consisting of lawyers that can take up matter involving players, officials, cricket boards, and ICC itself.
Their job is to interpret and assess the lawfulness of ICC decisions, and then provide a verdict that is final and binding with no scope for further appeals.
As per the said Times Of India report, BCB has written to the council, asking for its T20 World Cup 2026 venue-shift request to be referred to this Dispute Resolution Committee, seemingly hoping for a final, binding decision in their favor.
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Match Venues
Bangladesh is supposed to play three T20 World Cup Group Stage matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.
However, after Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders's IPL 2026 squad, the BCB banned IPL telecast in the country, and refused to travel to India, suddenly citing safety concerns for its players in India.
The T20 World Cup begins on February 7, 2026, which is just 2 weeks away from now. Two phases of ticket sales have already been conducted and changing match venues this late could potentially be a logistical nightmare for the host nations, as well as the ICC.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appealing to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee?
What is the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee?
It is an independent body of lawyers that handles disputes involving players, officials, cricket boards, and the ICC. They provide final and binding verdicts.
What were Bangladesh's original T20 World Cup match venues?
Bangladesh was scheduled to play three T20 World Cup Group Stage matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.
What led to Bangladesh's concerns about playing in India?
After Mustafizur Rahman was removed from an IPL squad, the BCB banned IPL telecast and cited safety concerns for its players in India, refusing to travel.