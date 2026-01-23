Bangladesh Seek Intervention Against ICC Ruling To Save T20 World Cup Spot: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appears to be making a last ditch effort to save its ICC T20 World Cup 2026 spot.

After demanding a shift in match venues from India, citing safety and security concern for players, the nation found itself in a hard spot as the International Cricket Council (ICC) refused to do so this close to the tournament.

BCB maintained its stance as meetings continued, and it ultimately has come down to Bangladesh likely being replaced with another team. However, the board, according to a report by the Times Of India, has now approached ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee to appeal against this decision.

BCB Appeals To ICC Dispute Resolution Committee

ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee is an independent body consisting of lawyers that can take up matter involving players, officials, cricket boards, and ICC itself.

Their job is to interpret and assess the lawfulness of ICC decisions, and then provide a verdict that is final and binding with no scope for further appeals.

As per the said Times Of India report, BCB has written to the council, asking for its T20 World Cup 2026 venue-shift request to be referred to this Dispute Resolution Committee, seemingly hoping for a final, binding decision in their favor.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Match Venues

Bangladesh is supposed to play three T20 World Cup Group Stage matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

However, after Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders's IPL 2026 squad, the BCB banned IPL telecast in the country, and refused to travel to India, suddenly citing safety concerns for its players in India.

The T20 World Cup begins on February 7, 2026, which is just 2 weeks away from now. Two phases of ticket sales have already been conducted and changing match venues this late could potentially be a logistical nightmare for the host nations, as well as the ICC.