Bangladesh Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup Venue Row, Denies Receiving Ultimatum From ICC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has dropped an official media release, providing an update on their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 venue concerns.

The board has approached the International Cricket Council regarding having its matches shifted outside of India, citing safety and security concerns for its players.

Earlier, a report had surfaced claiming that the ICC had rejected Bangladesh's plea, asking them to play in India or risk having points forfeited. However, the official BCB statement states the contrary.

What BCB Said On T20 World Cup Plea With ICC

The BCB has stated that the ICC has not given them any ultimatum regarding their request to have Bangladesh's T20 World Cup match venues changed, and that the apex body has ensured uninterrupted participation of the team in the tournament, as well as willingness to address any concerns.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the Board’s expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, including the request for relocation of the team’s matches."

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board’s inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event."

"The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard. The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC.", the statement added.

The BCB had approached for a venue change after Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from KKR's IPL 2026 squad at the BCCI's request.