Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch T20 World Cup Clash

Australia are among the most dominant sides in world cricket, but they have found themselves in a tricky spot at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Placed third with 2 points in Group B, they take on table toppers Sri Lanka, who with a win today will qualify for the Super 8s stage, leaving behind one qualification spot, which Zimbabwe is gunning for.

On paper, the Aussies should walk away with a win, but the dynamics have been very different on the field. For those interested in catching all the action, here are T20 World Cup AUS vs SL live streaming and TV broadcast details.

AUS vs SL T20 WC: How To Watch Live Stream?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Users can watch the fixture on their preferred platform, but only after logging in with an account that has an active JioHotstar subscription.

AUS vs SL T20 WC: TV Broadcast

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup clash will also be aired live on television, on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

AUS vs SL: T20 WC 2026 Match Date & Time

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be played later today, February 6, 2026, from 7:00 PM IST onwards.

The coin toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST, which is also when the playing XIs for both sides are expected to be revealed by their respective captains.

Until then, here's a look at their full squads:

AUS - Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

SL - Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

