HomeSportsCricketAustralia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch T20 World Cup Clash

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch T20 World Cup Clash

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Australia take on Sri Lanka as they fight for survival in the tournament. Check out live streaming & TV broadcast details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia are among the most dominant sides in world cricket, but they have found themselves in a tricky spot at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Placed third with 2 points in Group B, they take on table toppers Sri Lanka, who with a win today will qualify for the Super 8s stage, leaving behind one qualification spot, which Zimbabwe is gunning for.

On paper, the Aussies should walk away with a win, but the dynamics have been very different on the field. For those interested in catching all the action, here are T20 World Cup AUS vs SL live streaming and TV broadcast details. 

AUS vs SL T20 WC: How To Watch Live Stream?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Users can watch the fixture on their preferred platform, but only after logging in with an account that has an active JioHotstar subscription.

AUS vs SL T20 WC: TV Broadcast

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup clash will also be aired live on television, on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

AUS vs SL: T20 WC 2026 Match Date & Time

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be played later today, February 6, 2026, from 7:00 PM IST onwards.

The coin toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST, which is also when the playing XIs for both sides are expected to be revealed by their respective captains.

Until then, here's a look at their full squads:

AUS - Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

SL - Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match live?

You can live stream the match on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Ensure you have an active JioHotstar subscription and are logged in to watch.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup clash will be aired live on television on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

When is the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match scheduled?

The match will be played later today, February 6, 2026. The toss is at 6:30 PM IST, and the game starts from 7:00 PM IST onwards.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
AUS Vs SL T20 World Cup Australia Vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Streaming
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan's Crushing Defeat To India
3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Greater Noida Pit Days After Techie's Death
Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails In Ahmedabad, Security Agencies Launch Probe
