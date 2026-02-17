Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Australia On The Brink: How They Could Be Knocked Out Of T20 World Cup Today

Australia On The Brink: How They Could Be Knocked Out Of T20 World Cup Today

Australia face possible T20 World Cup exit with Zimbabwe taking on Ireland. Here's how the result of this match affects the team from Down Under.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sri Lanka chased down 182 with ease, reaching the mark in just 18 overs to confirm their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s.

Pathum Nissanka led the charge with a brilliant unbeaten 100 off 52 deliveries, while Kusal Mendis provided solid support with a well-made 51.

Earlier, Australia had put up 181 after a promising start from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. However, a collapse in the middle overs derailed their innings, and the defeat has now left their hopes of advancing hanging by a thread.

In fact, they could very well be knocked out today itself, without even playing.

Australia Face Potential T20 WC Knockout

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Australia, Ireland and Oman are placed in Group B of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. 

As mentioned, Sri Lanka have already qualified, leaving behind one spot, which Zimbabwe are gunning for with 4 points on the board.

While Australia can get to 4 points as well, Zimbabwe still have two matches left, one of which is today, February 17, 2026. They face Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

If they win, that's it for Australia in this year's tournament, as they will be knocked out on a mathematical basis. If Zimbabwe don't win, the Aussies cling onto a sliver of hope, but still depending on other results.

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup fixture, given both teams' current form, could be an exciting clash.

ZIM vs IRE: How To Watch T20 WC Match

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup Group B match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website for active subscribers.

It will also be aired on television live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss likely to be held around 2:30 PM IST.

Also Check: Australia’s T20 World Cup Super 8s Hopes Still Alive? Here’s How They Can Qualify

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Sri Lanka secure their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s?

Sri Lanka chased down 182 runs with ease in just 18 overs, defeating Australia. Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten 100 and Kusal Mendis' 51 were key to their victory.

What is Australia's current situation regarding the T20 World Cup?

Australia's defeat to Sri Lanka has put their Super 8s hopes in jeopardy. They could be knocked out of the tournament without playing another match.

What are the scenarios for Australia to be eliminated from the T20 World Cup?

If Zimbabwe wins their match against Ireland, Australia will be instantly eliminated. If Zimbabwe loses, Australia still has a slim chance but depends on other results.

Where can I watch the Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. It will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Zimbabwe Vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8s
