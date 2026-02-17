Australia On The Brink: How They Could Be Knocked Out Of T20 World Cup Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Sri Lanka chased down 182 with ease, reaching the mark in just 18 overs to confirm their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s.

Pathum Nissanka led the charge with a brilliant unbeaten 100 off 52 deliveries, while Kusal Mendis provided solid support with a well-made 51.

Earlier, Australia had put up 181 after a promising start from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. However, a collapse in the middle overs derailed their innings, and the defeat has now left their hopes of advancing hanging by a thread.

In fact, they could very well be knocked out today itself, without even playing.

Australia Face Potential T20 WC Knockout

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Australia, Ireland and Oman are placed in Group B of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

As mentioned, Sri Lanka have already qualified, leaving behind one spot, which Zimbabwe are gunning for with 4 points on the board.

While Australia can get to 4 points as well, Zimbabwe still have two matches left, one of which is today, February 17, 2026. They face Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

If they win, that's it for Australia in this year's tournament, as they will be knocked out on a mathematical basis. If Zimbabwe don't win, the Aussies cling onto a sliver of hope, but still depending on other results.

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup fixture, given both teams' current form, could be an exciting clash.

ZIM vs IRE: How To Watch T20 WC Match

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup Group B match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website for active subscribers.

It will also be aired on television live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss likely to be held around 2:30 PM IST.

Also Check: Australia’s T20 World Cup Super 8s Hopes Still Alive? Here’s How They Can Qualify