Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWhat Is Testicular Torsion? Injury That Has Put Tilak Varma's T20 World Cup In Doubt

What Is Testicular Torsion? Injury That Has Put Tilak Varma's T20 World Cup In Doubt

Tilak Varma’s sudden medical setback has raised questions over his T20 World Cup availability. Here’s a look at his injury and the generally expected recovery time

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tilak Varma was diagnosed with testicular torsion while he was on Vijay Hazare Trophy duty, representing Hyderabad in Rajkot.

The medical emergency has placed major uncertainty over his availability for the upcoming home T20I series against New Zealand, as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which starts February 7.

Following prompt medical attention, his condition has reportedly stabilised and he is understood to be recovering steadily, but what exactly is testicular torsion and how long does one take to recover from it?

What Is Tilak Varma's Injury: All You Need To Know

Testicular torsion is a serious condition in which a testicle twists inside the scrotum, cutting off the blood supply that keeps the tissue alive.

It usually happens due to a structural issue present from birth, where the testicle is not firmly anchored. Sudden movement, physical activity, minor trauma, or even rolling over during sleep can trigger it.

The condition is considered dangerous because reduced blood flow can quickly cause permanent damage.

Without urgent medical treatment, often within a few hours, testicular loss is possible, possibly with long-term effects on fertility and hormone levels.

How Long Does It Take To Recover From Testicular Torsion?

Recovery time after testicular torsion surgery typically depends on how quickly the condition was treated.

In most cases, initial recovery takes around 1 to 2 weeks, during which pain and swelling gradually subside. Doctors usually advise avoiding strenuous activity, heavy lifting, and sports for 3 to 4 weeks to allow proper healing.

If surgery is performed promptly and blood flow is restored, full recovery with normal function is expected. However, given the suggested recovery time, Tilak Varma's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 seems to be in doubt.

No official statement has come from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just yet, therefore whether Tilak gets to remain in India's World Cup squad for potential appearances in its later stages remains to be seen.

Also Check: Top 3 Players To Replace Tilak Varma If He Misses T20 World Cup 2026

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is testicular torsion?

Testicular torsion is a medical emergency where a testicle twists in the scrotum, cutting off its blood supply. This can lead to permanent damage if not treated quickly.

What causes testicular torsion?

It's often caused by a structural issue where the testicle isn't anchored well. Sudden movements, physical activity, or trauma can trigger it.

How long does recovery from testicular torsion surgery typically take?

Initial recovery is usually 1-2 weeks, with gradual subsiding of pain and swelling. Doctors advise avoiding strenuous activities for 3-4 weeks.

What is the impact of Tilak Varma's injury on his upcoming matches?

His diagnosis of testicular torsion has put his availability for the New Zealand T20I series and the T20 World Cup 2026 in doubt due to the recovery timeline.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Tilak Varma India T20 World Cup Tilak Varma Injury
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
India
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget