What Is Testicular Torsion? Injury That Has Put Tilak Varma's T20 World Cup In Doubt
Tilak Varma’s sudden medical setback has raised questions over his T20 World Cup availability. Here’s a look at his injury and the generally expected recovery time
Tilak Varma was diagnosed with testicular torsion while he was on Vijay Hazare Trophy duty, representing Hyderabad in Rajkot.
The medical emergency has placed major uncertainty over his availability for the upcoming home T20I series against New Zealand, as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which starts February 7.
Following prompt medical attention, his condition has reportedly stabilised and he is understood to be recovering steadily, but what exactly is testicular torsion and how long does one take to recover from it?
What Is Tilak Varma's Injury: All You Need To Know
Testicular torsion is a serious condition in which a testicle twists inside the scrotum, cutting off the blood supply that keeps the tissue alive.
It usually happens due to a structural issue present from birth, where the testicle is not firmly anchored. Sudden movement, physical activity, minor trauma, or even rolling over during sleep can trigger it.
The condition is considered dangerous because reduced blood flow can quickly cause permanent damage.
Without urgent medical treatment, often within a few hours, testicular loss is possible, possibly with long-term effects on fertility and hormone levels.
How Long Does It Take To Recover From Testicular Torsion?
Recovery time after testicular torsion surgery typically depends on how quickly the condition was treated.
In most cases, initial recovery takes around 1 to 2 weeks, during which pain and swelling gradually subside. Doctors usually advise avoiding strenuous activity, heavy lifting, and sports for 3 to 4 weeks to allow proper healing.
If surgery is performed promptly and blood flow is restored, full recovery with normal function is expected. However, given the suggested recovery time, Tilak Varma's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 seems to be in doubt.
No official statement has come from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just yet, therefore whether Tilak gets to remain in India's World Cup squad for potential appearances in its later stages remains to be seen.
