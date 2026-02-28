Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





T20 World Cup Points Table: The Super 8 stage has reached a fever pitch following a dramatic final encounter in Group 2. While Pakistan managed a narrow 5-run victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday, they failed to secure the massive Net Run Rate (NRR) boost required for qualification. Consequently, New Zealand has officially joined England in the semi-finals from Group 2. In Group 1, the tension shifts to Kolkata, where India and the West Indies are set for a winner-takes-all clash on March 1 to decide the final semi-finalist of the tournament.

Group 2: The Final Standings

Pakistan’s inability to restrict Sri Lanka below the 147-run mark proved fatal. Despite finishing level on points with New Zealand, the "Men in Green" exit the tournament due to a vastly inferior Net Run Rate.

England (ENG): Dominating the group with a perfect record of three wins, finishing with 6 points and an NRR of +1.096.

New Zealand (NZ): Have officially qualified for the semi-finals in second place with 3 points and a superior NRR of +1.390.

Pakistan (PAK): Despite finishing with 3 points, they have been eliminated due to a lower NRR of -0.123 compared to New Zealand.

Sri Lanka (SL): Finished their campaign at the bottom with 0 points from three matches and an NRR of -1.950.

Group 1: The Race for the Final Spot

South Africa has already secured their place at the top of the table. The remaining spot will be decided tomorrow. India must defeat the West Indies to advance; a loss or a washout (due to NRR) will see the Caribbean side progress.

South Africa (SA): Leading the group with 4 points from two matches and a strong NRR of +2.890.

West Indies (WI): Currently in second place with 2 points and an NRR of +1.791 after two games.

India (IND): Sitting in third with 2 points but a negative NRR of -0.100, making their final match against West Indies critical.

Zimbabwe (ZIM): At the bottom of the table with 0 points and an NRR of -4.475 after two losses.

Key Takeaways from the Table

The NRR Factor: New Zealand’s massive +1.390 NRR, bolstered by earlier performances, acted as a safety net that Pakistan simply couldn't breach despite Sahibzada Farhan’s record-breaking 383 runs in the tournament.

England’s Dominance: England remains the only undefeated team in Group 2, securing the top seed and a semi-final date in Mumbai.

India’s Equation: India enters their final match with a negative NRR (-0.100). Because the West Indies sit at +1.791, India has no safety net; they must win the match outright to reach 4 points.