Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Sales Phase 2: How To Buy India Match Tickets

T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Sales Phase 2: How To Buy India Match Tickets

Phase 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales goes live later today. Check out how to book India matches tickets, with prices starting from Rs 500 and LKR 1,500.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Phase 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales will be going live later today, January 14, giving fans another chance to secure seats for the much-anticipated tournament.

Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the event will kick off in February, with both countries expected to draw large crowds thanks to their passionate cricket fanbases.

For those interested, here's a brief guide on how they can get Phase 2 tickets for India's T20 World Cup matches.

How to Buy Tickets for T20 World Cup 2026

Tickets can be purchased through tickets.cricketworldcup.com, where fans can search for matches by team or browse the full tournament schedule.

Indian buyers will be redirected to BookMyShow, which allows filtering by city and stadium to select preferred matches.

Phase 2 ticket sales start today, January 14, 2026, from 7:00 PM onwards.

Ticket Price Variations in India & Sri Lanka

Phase 2 prices for India’s group stage matches start at Rs 500, while in Sri Lanka they begin at LKR 1,500, though prices vary by match, as well as the venue. For example:

India vs Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi - from Rs 500

India vs USA at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - from Rs 2,000

Phase 2 tickets for the India vs Pakistan match start from LKR 1,500, which is around Rs 438. Note that Phase 2 ticket sales for the India vs Netherlands match (in Ahmedabad) are already underway.

India’s Group Stage Fixtures

India will play four group stage matches at this T20 World Cup:

India vs USA - Mumbai, February 7, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

India vs Namibia - Delhi, February 12, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan - Colombo, February 15, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

India vs Netherlands - Ahmedabad, February 18, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight, after which the schedule for India’s knockout-stage matches will be confirmed.

Fans are advised to act quickly, as tickets for high-demand matches, particularly India’s clashes against Pakistan and the USA, are expected to have long queues, and sell out fast.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Phase 2 tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 go on sale?

Phase 2 ticket sales go live on January 14, 2026, starting from 7:00 PM onwards.

Where can I buy tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026?

Tickets can be purchased through tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Indian buyers will be redirected to BookMyShow for local purchases.

What are the starting prices for Phase 2 tickets in India?

For India's group stage matches, Phase 2 tickets start at Rs 500. However, prices vary depending on the specific match and venue.

Which are India's group stage fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2026?

India will play against USA in Mumbai (Feb 7), Namibia in Delhi (Feb 12), Pakistan in Colombo (Feb 15), and Netherlands in Ahmedabad (Feb 18).

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Tickets India Match Tickets India World Cup Tickets
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti Khamenei Protests In Iran-Check Details
MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti Khamenei Protests In Iran-Check Details
World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Cities
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Education
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget