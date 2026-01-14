T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Sales Phase 2: How To Buy India Match Tickets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Phase 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales will be going live later today, January 14, giving fans another chance to secure seats for the much-anticipated tournament.

Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the event will kick off in February, with both countries expected to draw large crowds thanks to their passionate cricket fanbases.

For those interested, here's a brief guide on how they can get Phase 2 tickets for India's T20 World Cup matches.

How to Buy Tickets for T20 World Cup 2026

Tickets can be purchased through tickets.cricketworldcup.com, where fans can search for matches by team or browse the full tournament schedule.

Indian buyers will be redirected to BookMyShow, which allows filtering by city and stadium to select preferred matches.

Phase 2 ticket sales start today, January 14, 2026, from 7:00 PM onwards.

Ticket Price Variations in India & Sri Lanka

Phase 2 prices for India’s group stage matches start at Rs 500, while in Sri Lanka they begin at LKR 1,500, though prices vary by match, as well as the venue. For example:

India vs Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi - from Rs 500

India vs USA at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - from Rs 2,000

Phase 2 tickets for the India vs Pakistan match start from LKR 1,500, which is around Rs 438. Note that Phase 2 ticket sales for the India vs Netherlands match (in Ahmedabad) are already underway.

India’s Group Stage Fixtures

India will play four group stage matches at this T20 World Cup:

India vs USA - Mumbai, February 7, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

India vs Namibia - Delhi, February 12, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan - Colombo, February 15, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

India vs Netherlands - Ahmedabad, February 18, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight, after which the schedule for India’s knockout-stage matches will be confirmed.

Fans are advised to act quickly, as tickets for high-demand matches, particularly India’s clashes against Pakistan and the USA, are expected to have long queues, and sell out fast.