T20 World Cup 2026: This Team to Replace Bangladesh After BCB Refuses To Play In India

Bangladesh's government has clearly stated that its team will not come to India to play in the T20 World Cup 2026. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had made it clear that Bangladesh must play its matches in India, but Bangladesh refused this demand and is seeking a venue change rather than a full boycott. Now the question arises: which team will take Bangladesh's place if needed in the World Cup?

Which Team Will Take Bangladesh's Place?

Several reports indicate that Scotland may now be included in the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh's place, though this remains unconfirmed by ICC. Bangladesh was part of Group C in the tournament. Scotland would be placed in the same Group C spot if approved.

Bangladesh Wants to Play in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul stated that Bangladeshi players want to participate in the T20 World Cup, but they prefer playing their matches in Sri Lanka due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government issued a statement considering the current situation, saying they are uncertain about the world cricket's position. This is reducing the game's popularity. Cricket is heading to the Olympics, but if a country like Bangladesh doesn't participate, it will harm the ICC.

Why Did the Controversy Happen?

When the ICC released the schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh team had no issues playing in India at that time. Then, during the IPL 2026 auction, Kolkata Knight Riders bought Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. Around the same time, reports emerged of atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

After this, several protests erupted in India demanding that Bangladesh's Mustafizur be stopped from playing in the IPL. It happened just like that. Mustafizur was released from the IPL. Following this, Bangladesh refused to play the T20 World Cup matches in India.