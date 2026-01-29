One Of A Kind: Only Indian To Achieve This Incredible T20 World Cup Milestone

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketOne Of A Kind: Only Indian To Achieve This Incredible T20 World Cup Milestone

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:49 PM (IST)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been a part of international cricket since 2007. So far, nine editions of the tournament have been completed, with the upcoming 2026 event set to be the 10th edition.

Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament will begin on February 7. India will once again aim to leave a strong imprint, having lifted the trophy in the inaugural 2007 edition and most recently in 2024.

Over the years, T20 World Cup has largely favored batters. The fast-paced nature of the format encourages aggressive strokeplay, often putting bowlers under pressure. As a result, big scores and match-defining innings have become a hallmark of the tournament.

Only One Indian Has Scored a T20 World Cup Century

Despite India's rich batting legacy, only one Indian batter has managed to score a century in the history of the T20 World Cup. Several players have come close over the years, but the three-figure mark has been reached just once by an Indian.

It is neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma. The unique feat belongs to former India batter Suresh Raina, who remains the only Indian to score a century in a T20 World Cup match.

Raina's Historic Knock in 2010

The moment came during the 2010 T20 World Cup, hosted by West Indies. India faced South Africa in a Group C league match on May 2 at Gros Islet, St. Lucia. Batting first, India posted a strong total of 186 for 5, largely due to Raina’s outstanding innings.

Suresh Raina smashed 101 runs off 60 balls, reaching his hundred in just 59 deliveries. His knock included nine fours and five sixes and powered India to a competitive total. In response, South Africa were restricted to 172, handing India a 14-run win.

A Record That Still Stands

That innings made Suresh Raina the first - and so far, the only Indian batter to score a century in T20 World Cup history. More than a decade later, the record remains untouched, underlining the rarity of the achievement on cricket’s biggest T20 stage.

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
