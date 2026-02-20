Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: India's Record vs South Africa, West Indies & Zimbabwe

India in T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Take a look at India's record versus their Super 8 opponents and upcoming match dates.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 12:55 PM (IST)

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Group 1 India head to head record against South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe: As India advances to the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026, they find themselves in Group 1 alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Fresh off a flawless 4-0 run in the group stage, defending champions India face a challenging path to the semifinals. Check below India's head-to-head record and schedule for their upcoming Super 8 matches.

India's T20 World Cup performance against every Super 8 Group 1 opponent 

India vs South Africa

India leads the rivalry in T20 World Cups 5-2. Most famously, India defeated the Proteas by 7 runs in the 2024 final.

Current Form: Both teams enter the Super 8s unbeaten.

Match Date: February 22, 2026

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs West Indies

West Indies have been India’s "kryptonite" in this tournament, winning 3 out of 4 T20 World Cup meetings. India’s last encounter was a heartbreaking semifinal loss in 2016.

The Challenge: The Windies’ power-hitters vs. India's spin wizard Varun Chakaravarthy will be the key matchup.

Match Date: March 1, 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs Zimbabwe

India has played Zimbabwe once in T20 World Cup history (2022), winning comfortably by 71 runs.

Recent Momentum: Zimbabwe is the dark horse, having recently stunned Australia in the group stage to qualify for the Super 8s.

Match Date: February 26, 2026

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India's Key Performers So Far

Ishan Kishan: 176 runs in 4 matches (including a whirlwind 77 vs Pakistan).

Varun Chakaravarthy: 9 wickets at a stingy economy of 5.16.

Hardik Pandya: Vital all-round contributions and leadership in high-pressure death overs.

 India's Journey To Super 8s

India marched into the Super 8s with an unblemished 4-0 record, topping Group A with authority. Their campaign began with a solid victory over the USA, followed by a massive 93-run win against Namibia. The highlight was a clinical 61-run demolition of Pakistan in Colombo, before concluding the group stage by outclassing the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 20 Feb 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
