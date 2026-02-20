T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: India's Record vs South Africa, West Indies & Zimbabwe
India in T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Take a look at India's record versus their Super 8 opponents and upcoming match dates.
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Group 1 India head to head record against South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe: As India advances to the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026, they find themselves in Group 1 alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Fresh off a flawless 4-0 run in the group stage, defending champions India face a challenging path to the semifinals. Check below India's head-to-head record and schedule for their upcoming Super 8 matches.
India's T20 World Cup performance against every Super 8 Group 1 opponent
India vs South Africa
India leads the rivalry in T20 World Cups 5-2. Most famously, India defeated the Proteas by 7 runs in the 2024 final.
Current Form: Both teams enter the Super 8s unbeaten.
Match Date: February 22, 2026
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
India vs West Indies
West Indies have been India’s "kryptonite" in this tournament, winning 3 out of 4 T20 World Cup meetings. India’s last encounter was a heartbreaking semifinal loss in 2016.
The Challenge: The Windies’ power-hitters vs. India's spin wizard Varun Chakaravarthy will be the key matchup.
Match Date: March 1, 2026
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
India vs Zimbabwe
India has played Zimbabwe once in T20 World Cup history (2022), winning comfortably by 71 runs.
Recent Momentum: Zimbabwe is the dark horse, having recently stunned Australia in the group stage to qualify for the Super 8s.
Match Date: February 26, 2026
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
India's Key Performers So Far
Ishan Kishan: 176 runs in 4 matches (including a whirlwind 77 vs Pakistan).
Varun Chakaravarthy: 9 wickets at a stingy economy of 5.16.
Hardik Pandya: Vital all-round contributions and leadership in high-pressure death overs.
India's Journey To Super 8s
India marched into the Super 8s with an unblemished 4-0 record, topping Group A with authority. Their campaign began with a solid victory over the USA, followed by a massive 93-run win against Namibia. The highlight was a clinical 61-run demolition of Pakistan in Colombo, before concluding the group stage by outclassing the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.