Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Announced: Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues And Timings

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Announced: Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues And Timings

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: From the original 20 teams, the eight sides that advanced to the Super 8 stage have been split into two groups - Group 1 and Group 2 - with four teams in each.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 full schedule, matches dates, venues, timings: The Super 8 lineup for ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup is officially set following Pakistan's win over Namibia today. Out of 20 teams, eight remaining teams who have qualified to Super 8s round have been divided into two groups (Group 1 and Group 2) of four, with the top two from each progressing to semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 complete schedule

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Feb 22: India vs South Africa | Ahmedabad | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 23: Zimbabwe vs West Indies | Mumbai | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 26: South Africa vs West Indies | Ahmedabad | 3:00 PM IST

Feb 26: India vs Zimbabwe | Chennai | 7:00 PM IST

March 1: Zimbabwe vs South Africa | Delhi | 3:00 PM IST

March 1: India vs West Indies | Kolkata | 7:00 PM IST

Group 2: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand

Feb 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand | Colombo (RPS) | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 22: Sri Lanka vs England | Kandy | 3:00 PM IST

Feb 24: England vs Pakistan | Kandy | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand | Colombo (RPS) | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 27: England vs New Zealand | Colombo (RPS) | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan | Kandy | 7:00 PM IST

Key Tournament Rules & Info

All teams start the Super 8 stage with zero points. No points or Net Run Rate (NRR) from the group stage will be carried forward.

Semi-Final Qualification: The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will advance to knockouts (Semi-Finals on March 4 and 5).

Direct Entry for 2028: By reaching the Super 8s, all eight of these nations have already secured automatic qualification for 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Will there be IND vs PAK match in Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2026?

No, India and Pakistan will not face each other in Super 8 stage. Under tournament's pre-seeded format, India is in Group 1 while Pakistan (having qualified after beating Namibia) is in Group 2. They can only meet again in the semi-finals or final.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has qualified for the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026?

The Super 8 lineup includes India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe in Group 1, and Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, and New Zealand in Group 2.

How are teams divided for the Super 8 stage?

The eight qualified teams are divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Do points carry over from the group stage to the Super 8s?

No, all teams start the Super 8 stage with zero points. Points and Net Run Rate (NRR) from the group stage are not carried forward.

Will India and Pakistan play each other in the Super 8s?

No, India and Pakistan will not play each other in the Super 8 stage as they are in different groups. They could potentially meet in the semi-finals or the final.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026 India Super 8 Schedule Super 8 Schedule T20 World Cup Super 8 Schedule
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Announced: Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues And Timings
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Announced: Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues And Timings
Cricket
IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 WC: Netherlands Begin Steep 194-Run Chase
IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 WC: Netherlands Begin Steep 194-Run Chase
Cricket
Abhishek Sharma Records Most Consecutive Ducks - Complete List Of His 2026 Ducks
Abhishek Sharma Records Most Consecutive Ducks - Complete List Of His 2026 Ducks
Cricket
Pakistan Beat Namibia To Qualify - Pak's Super 8 Matches, Dates, Venues & Timings
Pakistan Beat Namibia To Qualify - Pak's Super 8 Matches, Dates, Venues & Timings
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget