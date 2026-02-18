T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Announced: Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues And Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 full schedule, matches dates, venues, timings: The Super 8 lineup for ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup is officially set following Pakistan's win over Namibia today. Out of 20 teams, eight remaining teams who have qualified to Super 8s round have been divided into two groups (Group 1 and Group 2) of four, with the top two from each progressing to semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 complete schedule

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Feb 22: India vs South Africa | Ahmedabad | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 23: Zimbabwe vs West Indies | Mumbai | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 26: South Africa vs West Indies | Ahmedabad | 3:00 PM IST

Feb 26: India vs Zimbabwe | Chennai | 7:00 PM IST

March 1: Zimbabwe vs South Africa | Delhi | 3:00 PM IST

March 1: India vs West Indies | Kolkata | 7:00 PM IST

Group 2: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand

Feb 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand | Colombo (RPS) | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 22: Sri Lanka vs England | Kandy | 3:00 PM IST

Feb 24: England vs Pakistan | Kandy | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand | Colombo (RPS) | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 27: England vs New Zealand | Colombo (RPS) | 7:00 PM IST

Feb 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan | Kandy | 7:00 PM IST

Key Tournament Rules & Info

All teams start the Super 8 stage with zero points. No points or Net Run Rate (NRR) from the group stage will be carried forward.

Semi-Final Qualification: The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will advance to knockouts (Semi-Finals on March 4 and 5).

Direct Entry for 2028: By reaching the Super 8s, all eight of these nations have already secured automatic qualification for 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Will there be IND vs PAK match in Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2026?

No, India and Pakistan will not face each other in Super 8 stage. Under tournament's pre-seeded format, India is in Group 1 while Pakistan (having qualified after beating Namibia) is in Group 2. They can only meet again in the semi-finals or final.