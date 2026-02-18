T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Announced: Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues And Timings

The Super 8 lineup includes India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe in Group 1, and Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, and New Zealand in Group 2.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: From the original 20 teams, the eight sides that advanced to the Super 8 stage have been split into two groups - Group 1 and Group 2 - with four teams in each.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 full schedule, matches dates, venues, timings: The Super 8 lineup for ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup is officially set following Pakistan's win over Namibia today. Out of 20 teams, eight remaining teams who have qualified to Super 8s round have been divided into two groups (Group 1 and Group 2) of four, with the top two from each progressing to semi-finals.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 complete schedule
Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe
Feb 22: India vs South Africa | Ahmedabad | 7:00 PM IST
Feb 23: Zimbabwe vs West Indies | Mumbai | 7:00 PM IST
Feb 26: South Africa vs West Indies | Ahmedabad | 3:00 PM IST
Feb 26: India vs Zimbabwe | Chennai | 7:00 PM IST
March 1: Zimbabwe vs South Africa | Delhi | 3:00 PM IST
March 1: India vs West Indies | Kolkata | 7:00 PM IST
Group 2: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand
Feb 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand | Colombo (RPS) | 7:00 PM IST
Feb 22: Sri Lanka vs England | Kandy | 3:00 PM IST
Feb 24: England vs Pakistan | Kandy | 7:00 PM IST
Feb 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand | Colombo (RPS) | 7:00 PM IST
Feb 27: England vs New Zealand | Colombo (RPS) | 7:00 PM IST
Feb 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan | Kandy | 7:00 PM IST
Key Tournament Rules & Info
All teams start the Super 8 stage with zero points. No points or Net Run Rate (NRR) from the group stage will be carried forward.
Semi-Final Qualification: The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will advance to knockouts (Semi-Finals on March 4 and 5).
Direct Entry for 2028: By reaching the Super 8s, all eight of these nations have already secured automatic qualification for 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Will there be IND vs PAK match in Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2026?
No, India and Pakistan will not face each other in Super 8 stage. Under tournament's pre-seeded format, India is in Group 1 while Pakistan (having qualified after beating Namibia) is in Group 2. They can only meet again in the semi-finals or final.
Frequently Asked Questions
The eight qualified teams are divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.
Do points carry over from the group stage to the Super 8s?
No, all teams start the Super 8 stage with zero points. Points and Net Run Rate (NRR) from the group stage are not carried forward.
Will India and Pakistan play each other in the Super 8s?
No, India and Pakistan will not play each other in the Super 8 stage as they are in different groups. They could potentially meet in the semi-finals or the final.