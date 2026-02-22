Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule For February 22 & Live Streaming Details

T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule For February 22 & Live Streaming Details

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule, February 22: Today’s standout Super 8 encounter features India taking on South Africa. Both sides advanced to this stage unbeaten.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 09:56 AM (IST)

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule, Live Streaming for February 22: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 moves into a critical double-header today, Sunday, February 22, as the Super 8 stage intensifies. Following yesterday's unfortunate washout between Pakistan and New Zealand in Colombo - where both teams were forced to split points - fans are eager for a full day of uninterrupted cricketing action in India and Sri Lanka.

Today's Super 8 Match Schedule

England vs. Sri Lanka (Super 8 - Group 2)

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

Playing in their own backyard, Sri Lanka looks to capitalize on home conditions against a formidable England side. With the Group 2 points table wide open after the Pakistan-NZ washout, a win here would give either team a massive early advantage in the race for the semi-finals.

India vs. South Africa (Super 8 - Group 1)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

India vs South Africa is the marquee clash of the round. Both India and South Africa entered the Super 8s with perfect 4-0 records from the group stages. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue will face a Proteas side that has shown incredible defensive bowling strength throughout the tournament. This match is a repeat of the 2024 Final, adding an extra layer of rivalry to the contest.

Where to Watch IND vs SA: Live Streaming, Broadcast

Fans in India can catch every ball of today's double-header across multiple platforms:

IND vs SA Live On Television: Star Sports Network will broadcast T20 World Cup Super 8 matches live. Coverage includes specialized regional feeds in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, alongside standard English commentary.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: T20 World Cup Super 8 matches will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar app and website. Mobile users can benefit from the "Vertical Feed" optimized for handheld devices, and the platform is offering immersive 360-degree camera angles for a stadium-like experience.

Global Access: In UK and Ireland, the action is live on Sky Sports, while fans in USA can tune in via Willow TV.

As Ahmedabad prepares for a near-capacity crowd at the world's largest cricket stadium, all eyes are on the weather in Kandy and the match in Gujarat to see who takes the pole position in Super 8 standings.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What T20 World Cup matches are scheduled for February 22nd?

The Super 8 stage features a double-header on February 22nd: England vs. Sri Lanka and India vs. South Africa.

Where will the England vs. Sri Lanka match be played?

The England vs. Sri Lanka Super 8 match will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

What time is the India vs. South Africa match?

The India vs. South Africa Super 8 match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

How can I watch the India vs. South Africa match in India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Published at : 22 Feb 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Schedule T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule T20 World Cup Super 8 Schedule
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule For February 22 & Live Streaming Details
T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule For February 22 & Live Streaming Details
Cricket
Shikhar Dhawan Marries Again At 40 - Pictures From Wedding Ceremony Go Viral
Shikhar Dhawan Marries Again At 40 - Pictures From Wedding Ceremony Go Viral
Cricket
India vs South Africa: Weather Forecast - Rain Impact On IND vs SA Super 8 Clash In Ahmedabad
India vs South Africa: Weather Forecast - Rain Impact On IND vs SA Super 8 Clash In Ahmedabad
Cricket
Suryakumar Silences Doubters, Backs Abhishek Sharma Amid Criticism
Suryakumar Silences Doubters, Backs Abhishek Sharma Amid Criticism
Advertisement

Videos

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM
Security Alert: Suspicious Object Found on Safapora–Ganderbal Road, Area Sealed
AI Summit: AI Summit 2026 Protest Sparks Nationwide BJP–Congress Confrontation
Breaking News: BJP Protesters Taken Into Custody Amid AI Summit Row in Delhi
Breaking News: BJP Protests Against Congress Across India Over AI Summit Disruption, Arrests in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget