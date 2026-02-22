T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule For February 22 & Live Streaming Details

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule, Live Streaming for February 22: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 moves into a critical double-header today, Sunday, February 22, as the Super 8 stage intensifies. Following yesterday's unfortunate washout between Pakistan and New Zealand in Colombo - where both teams were forced to split points - fans are eager for a full day of uninterrupted cricketing action in India and Sri Lanka.

Today's Super 8 Match Schedule

England vs. Sri Lanka (Super 8 - Group 2)

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

Playing in their own backyard, Sri Lanka looks to capitalize on home conditions against a formidable England side. With the Group 2 points table wide open after the Pakistan-NZ washout, a win here would give either team a massive early advantage in the race for the semi-finals.

India vs. South Africa (Super 8 - Group 1)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

India vs South Africa is the marquee clash of the round. Both India and South Africa entered the Super 8s with perfect 4-0 records from the group stages. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue will face a Proteas side that has shown incredible defensive bowling strength throughout the tournament. This match is a repeat of the 2024 Final, adding an extra layer of rivalry to the contest.

Where to Watch IND vs SA: Live Streaming, Broadcast

Fans in India can catch every ball of today's double-header across multiple platforms:

IND vs SA Live On Television: Star Sports Network will broadcast T20 World Cup Super 8 matches live. Coverage includes specialized regional feeds in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, alongside standard English commentary.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: T20 World Cup Super 8 matches will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar app and website. Mobile users can benefit from the "Vertical Feed" optimized for handheld devices, and the platform is offering immersive 360-degree camera angles for a stadium-like experience.

Global Access: In UK and Ireland, the action is live on Sky Sports, while fans in USA can tune in via Willow TV.

As Ahmedabad prepares for a near-capacity crowd at the world's largest cricket stadium, all eyes are on the weather in Kandy and the match in Gujarat to see who takes the pole position in Super 8 standings.