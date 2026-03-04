Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026: South Africa vs New Zealand 1st Semi-Final Venue, Timing, Live Streaming & Telecast Guide

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa vs New Zealand 1st Semi-Final Venue, Timing, Live Streaming & Telecast Guide

South Africa faces New Zealand today, March 4, at Eden Gardens in the 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Catch the SA vs NZ live streaming on JioHotstar in India and SuperSport in South Africa.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 03:06 PM (IST)



The first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is officially here as an undefeated South Africa takes on the perennial knockout contenders, New Zealand, at the legendary Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Scheduled for today, Wednesday, March 4, the match is a crucial encounter where the winner secures a spot in the grand finale at Ahmedabad. For fans in India, South Africa, New Zealand, and beyond, here are the "SA vs NZ Live Streaming" details as the world prepares to see if the Proteas can maintain their perfect 7-0 streak or if the Black Caps will once again find their postseason magic.

What Are The Match Timings and Venue for the Kolkata Clash?

The first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the crucial toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST. For fans following the game internationally, the match starts at 3:30 PM SAST in South Africa and 2:30 AM NZDT (Thursday morning) in New Zealand. Known for its high-scoring history and electrifying atmosphere, Eden Gardens is expected to be a sell-out as these two giants of world cricket vie for supremacy.

How to Watch SA vs NZ Live Streaming in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can follow every ball of the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final live on the JioHotstar app and website. This digital platform remains the exclusive streaming home for the T20 World Cup 2026.

For those who prefer the traditional television experience, the match will be broadcast live across the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional language channels. With the match falling on a weekday, mobile streaming is expected to see record-breaking numbers as fans tune in on the go.

Pitch Report and Weather Update for Eden Gardens

The pitch at Eden Gardens is widely regarded as a batter's paradise, though experts suggest that spinners may play a vital role during the middle overs if the surface remains dry. One significant tactical factor to watch is the heavy dew forecast for the evening, which could make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings, potentially providing a slight edge to the team chasing. 

The weather in Kolkata is expected to remain warm and dry, with temperatures hovering between 27°C and 33°C, ensuring that a full 40-over contest determines the first finalist of the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when is the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

The first semi-final is at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, March 4.

How can I watch the South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in India?

In India, you can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

What are the expected pitch conditions at Eden Gardens?

The pitch is considered a batter's paradise. Spinners might be effective in the middle overs, and dew could favor the chasing team in the evening.

What is the weather forecast for the semi-final in Kolkata?

The weather in Kolkata is expected to be warm and dry. Temperatures will be between 27°C and 33°C, allowing for a full match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
SA Vs NZ Sa Vs NZ Live T20 World Cup 1st Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final Live
