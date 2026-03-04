Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is officially here as an undefeated South Africa takes on the perennial knockout contenders, New Zealand, at the legendary Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Scheduled for today, Wednesday, March 4, the match is a crucial encounter where the winner secures a spot in the grand finale at Ahmedabad. For fans in India, South Africa, New Zealand, and beyond, here are the "SA vs NZ Live Streaming" details as the world prepares to see if the Proteas can maintain their perfect 7-0 streak or if the Black Caps will once again find their postseason magic.

What Are The Match Timings and Venue for the Kolkata Clash?

The first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the crucial toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST. For fans following the game internationally, the match starts at 3:30 PM SAST in South Africa and 2:30 AM NZDT (Thursday morning) in New Zealand. Known for its high-scoring history and electrifying atmosphere, Eden Gardens is expected to be a sell-out as these two giants of world cricket vie for supremacy.

How to Watch SA vs NZ Live Streaming in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can follow every ball of the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final live on the JioHotstar app and website. This digital platform remains the exclusive streaming home for the T20 World Cup 2026.

For those who prefer the traditional television experience, the match will be broadcast live across the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional language channels. With the match falling on a weekday, mobile streaming is expected to see record-breaking numbers as fans tune in on the go.

Pitch Report and Weather Update for Eden Gardens

The pitch at Eden Gardens is widely regarded as a batter's paradise, though experts suggest that spinners may play a vital role during the middle overs if the surface remains dry. One significant tactical factor to watch is the heavy dew forecast for the evening, which could make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings, potentially providing a slight edge to the team chasing.

The weather in Kolkata is expected to remain warm and dry, with temperatures hovering between 27°C and 33°C, ensuring that a full 40-over contest determines the first finalist of the tournament.