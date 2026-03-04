Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026 Shatters Records As Viewership Crosses 500 Million

These figures follow the massive success of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which had previously broken records with 250 billion minutes of watch-time and a 122 million peak on TV.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
New Delhi: ICC chairman Jay Shah on Wednesday said that the ongoing T20 World Cup has broken all broadcasting records as the viewership surpassed 500 million, the highest ever in the history of the tournament.

The tournament was deemed the most global and accessible, with significant viewership growth driven by high-stakes matches and digital consumption, goals the ICC set out to achieve before the start of the tournament.

An elated Shah posted on his 'X' handle, "The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most #global & #accessible Cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history.

"It was also heartening to see concurrent viewers @JioHotstar hit a peak of 60.5 million. With Knock-out matches for the tournament starting tonight, we hope that the immeasurable love our events receive from Indian fans helps break more records." The two semifinals and the final of the tournament are yet to played, but it has already crossed the figures recorded in the last edition of the event in the Americas in 2024.

These figures follow the massive success of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which had previously broken records with 250 billion minutes of watch-time and a 122 million peak on TV.

Jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the T20 World Cup began on February 7 and will conclude on March 8. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What broadcasting records has the T20 World Cup broken?

The T20 World Cup has surpassed 500 million viewers, marking the highest viewership in the tournament's history. It also achieved a peak concurrent viewership of 60.5 million on JioCinema.

What were the ICC's goals for this T20 World Cup?

The ICC aimed to make this T20 World Cup the most global and accessible cricket event ever. Significant viewership growth, particularly driven by digital consumption, was a key objective.

How does the current T20 World Cup viewership compare to previous editions?

The current tournament has already surpassed the viewership figures recorded in the last edition held in the Americas in 2024.

When did the T20 World Cup take place?

The T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, began on February 7 and concluded on March 8.

Published at : 04 Mar 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jay Shah T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
