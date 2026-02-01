T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Or Sanju Samson? Captain Suryakumar Has The Answer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday witnessed a surprising tactical change.

The local crowd gathered to cheer for Sanju Samson, but many were baffled to see Ishan Kishan walking out with the wicketkeeping gloves during the second innings.

This move sparked immediate speculation regarding the hierarchy of stumpers as T20 World Cup 2026 looms.

India secured a 46-run win to clinch IND-NZ T20I series 4-1, but the primary talking point remained the sudden transition behind the stumps. Addressing the media after the game, Captain Suryakumar Yadav provided a direct explanation to quiet the rising rumors.

Captain Surya's Clarification

The captain clarified that the decision was not a reaction to the match situation or individual batting form.

According to Surya, the team management had already mapped out the distribution of duties before the series commenced. The injury to Tilak Varma necessitated playing both specialist wicketkeepers in the XI to maintain balance.

"The plan was set from the beginning," Surya stated during the post-match conference. He explained that because Tilak was unavailable, both Kishan and Samson were required to feature.

The arrangement was for Samson to keep in the first three matches, while Kishan would take over for the final two. This systematic approach allowed the management to assess both players in their primary roles under match pressure.

Ishan Kishan’s Scintillating Form Poses Selection Headache

While the rotation might have been planned, Ishan Kishan’s performance has complicated the selection puzzle. Returning to the side after a brief niggle, Kishan hammered a breathtaking 103 off just 43 balls.

His maiden T20I century, laced with ten massive sixes, stood in stark contrast to Sanju Samson's struggles.

Samson, playing on his home turf at the Greenfield International Stadium, failed to capitalize on the occasion, departing for just 6 runs. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin next week, Kishan’s dominant century and reliable work behind the stumps have given him a massive edge.

Surya admitted that having such talent is a "good headache" for selectors, noting that the final playing XI for opening World Cup fixture against the USA will only be confirmed on match day.

Building Momentum for the World Cup

Beyond the keeper debate, India’s performance in the series finale showcased a team in peak rhythm. A massive total of 271/5, fueled by the 137-run partnership between Surya and Kishan, proved too much for the Kiwis.

Arshdeep Singh’s maiden five-wicket haul (5/51) ensured that despite Finn Allen’s aggressive 80, the visitors never truly threatened the target. As the team moves toward the marquee tournament, the focus remains on maintaining this aggressive brand of cricket while finalizing the slots for the wicketkeeper-batter position.