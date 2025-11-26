India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Match Venues: Full List Of Stadiums

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the full schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Naturally, fans can now check out all the venues where the Men in Blue will lead their title defense next year, planning ahead for travel and tickets.

All of these venues, except one is at home. It should also be noted that only group stage venues for any team are known at the moment. Where they will play in the next stage of the tournament depends on their qualification scenario.

India T20 WC Match Venues

Here is the full list of stadiums where India will play at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

India vs USA - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (February 7, 2025)

India vs Namibia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi (February 12, 2025)

India vs Pakistan - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka (February 15, 2025)

India vs Netherlands - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (February 18, 2025)

India will open its title defense at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which was where they won the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir, now the team's head coach, led the charge in the final with a fighting 97 against Sri Lanka after early dismissals of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

He was partnered by a captain's knock of an unbeaten 91 by MS Dhoni, who hit the winning six.

Gambhir was also the top scorer in the final of India's first-ever T20 World Cup win, hitting 75 runs off 54 deliveries against Pakistan in South Africa.

India's T20 Record Under Gambhir

While Gautam Gambhir's coaching tendure is under massive scrutinty as far as Test cricket is concerned, his T20 record is near-flawless.

His stint began with a commanding 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka. The momentum never dipped, as India followed up with another 3-0 triumph against Bangladesh, a 3-1 victory over South Africa, and a dominant 4-1 result against England.

The strong run continued most recently with a 2-1 series win against Australia, including an undefeated Asia Cup winning campaign, in which India beat Pakistan thrice.