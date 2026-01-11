Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup Row: Pakistan Ready To Host Bangladesh Amid Venue Dispute - Report

Pakistan have reportedly offered to host Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches if Sri Lanka cannot do so, adding a fresh twist to the ongoing venue row.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An interesting claim has surfaced regarding Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup venue shift drama, with a report suggesting that Pakistan has offered to host the team.

After the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send its team to India for the upcoming tournament, in which they have to play four Group Stage matches in the country. 

They have asked to have their games hosted in Sri Lanka (the co-host) instead, however, the ICC hasn't announced a final decision as of this writing.

Pakistan Interested In Hosting Bangladesh For T20 World Cup

According to a report by Geo Super, Pakistan have signalled their willingness to stage Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches if Sri Lanka is unable to host them.

An unnamed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source was qouted informing the publication that the country is ready to accommodate the fixtures:

"The sources further stated that Pakistan has already successfully hosted major ICC events, including the Champions Trophy 2025 and the ICC Women’s Qualifier, and is therefore capable of organising these matches smoothly as well,"

Notably, Pakistan will also not be travelling to India for the T20 World Cup, and will play their matches in Sri Lanka.

All of this came after India had refused to travel to Pakistan for their ICC Champions Trophy matches in early 2025, playing their fixtures, including one against Pakistan, in Dubai.

They eventually reached the final, which saw even that fixture shifting venues from Lahore to Dubai, in which India beat New Zealand to lift the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Having said that, it is worth noting that India's decision to not play in Pakistan (as well as Pakistan's to not play the T20 World Cup in India) was made well in advance.

Bangladesh's plea, on the other hand, has come in at almost the last minute, going through with which could result in logistical problems for the ICC and host nations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bangladesh ask for a venue shift for their T20 World Cup matches?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested their T20 World Cup games be moved from India to Sri Lanka after Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the IPL.

Has the ICC made a decision on Bangladesh's venue change request?

No, the ICC has not yet announced a final decision regarding Bangladesh's request to have their matches hosted in Sri Lanka.

Has Pakistan offered to host Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches?

Yes, reports suggest Pakistan has indicated their willingness to host Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches if Sri Lanka cannot.

Why is Bangladesh's request considered a last-minute issue?

Bangladesh's plea for a venue change comes at the last minute, which could create logistical challenges for the ICC and host nations.

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
