T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton de Kock Fails To Break MS Dhoni's Record In SA vs AFG

South Africa's star wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock came close to surpassing a major T20 World Cup record held by MS Dhoni, but missed the chance during the match against Afghanistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Record at Stake

De Kock had already matched Dhoni's tally of 32 dismissals in ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni, who played in six T20 WC editions between 2007 and 2016, achieved 32 dismissals (21 catches and 11 stumpings) in 33 matches for India.

De Kock reached the same milestone on February 9, when he made his 32nd dismissal against Canada. However, he could not add to his tally in the game against Afghanistan on February 11, ending the match level with Dhoni.

Missed Opportunity

Despite all 10 Afghan wickets falling in the match, de Kock was not involved in any dismissal, meaning he could not move ahead of Dhoni's record.

Still Time to Break the Record

Quinton De Kock still has a chance to go past MS Dhoni in the tournament, with South Africa's upcoming matches against New Zealand and UAE. He currently has 32 dismissals in 29 T20 World Cup innings, including 25 catches and 7 stumpings, across 29 matches.

How South Africa defeated Afghans in 'Double Super Over Thriller'

In a historic first for the T20 World Cup, South Africa emerged victorious against Afghanistan following a heart-stopping double Super Over in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026. After both sides finished their regulation 20 overs tied at 187, the drama escalated in the tie-breakers.

Afghanistan posted 17 in the first Super Over, which South Africa matched thanks to a stunning final-ball six from Tristan Stubbs. In the second Super Over, Stubbs and David Miller went on a rampage, plundering 23 runs.

Despite a valiant effort from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who smashed three consecutive sixes in the chase, veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj held his nerve to dismiss him on the final delivery, securing a four-run win. Earlier, Gurbaz’s brilliant 84 had counteracted fifties from Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton. This victory keeps South Africa’s unbeaten start alive while leaving Afghanistan’s Super 8 hopes in serious jeopardy.