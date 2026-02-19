Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table: India Leads, South Africa Undefeated - Complete Standings

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: India remain unbeaten in the group stage, securing 8 points and sitting at the top of the table.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 11:56 AM (IST)

T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table: The league stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is drawing to a close, and the points table is taking shape. India extended its unbeaten run with a win over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, securing not only a spot in the Super 8s but also the top position in Group A.

India have now won all four of their group matches, topping the points table with 8 points. South Africa has matched this dominance in Group D, also undefeated with four wins and 8 points. Pakistan booked their Super 8 place with a comprehensive win over Namibia, placing second in Group A with 6 points.

(Q) - Qualified for Super 8s, (E) - Eliminated from the tournament

Group A Standings

India (Q) - 4 matches, 4 wins, 8 points, NRR +2.500

Pakistan (Q) - 4 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +0.976

USA (E) - 4 matches, 2 wins, 4 points, NRR +0.788

Netherlands (E) - 4 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR -1.217

Namibia (E) - 4 matches, 0 wins, 0 points

Group B Standings

Sri Lanka (Q) - 3 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +2.462

Zimbabwe (Q) - 3 matches, 2 wins, 5 points, NRR +1.984

Ireland (E) - 4 matches, 1 win, 3 points, NRR +0.414

Australia (E) - 3 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR +0.150

Oman (E) - 3 matches, 0 wins, 0 points, NRR -4.546

Group C Standings

West Indies (Q) - 3 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +1.820

England (Q) - 4 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +0.201

Scotland (E) - 4 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR +0.184

Italy (E) - 3 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR -0.588

Nepal (E) - 4 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR -1.349

Group D Standings

South Africa (Q) - 4 matches, 4 wins, 8 points, NRR +1.943

New Zealand (Q) - 4 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +1.227

Afghanistan (E) - 3 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR -0.215

UAE (E) - 4 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR -1.364

Canada (E) - 3 matches, 0 wins, 0 points, NRR -1.865

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Updated Points Table T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table
