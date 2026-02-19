T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table: India Leads, South Africa Undefeated - Complete Standings
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: India remain unbeaten in the group stage, securing 8 points and sitting at the top of the table.
T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table: The league stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is drawing to a close, and the points table is taking shape. India extended its unbeaten run with a win over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, securing not only a spot in the Super 8s but also the top position in Group A.
India have now won all four of their group matches, topping the points table with 8 points. South Africa has matched this dominance in Group D, also undefeated with four wins and 8 points. Pakistan booked their Super 8 place with a comprehensive win over Namibia, placing second in Group A with 6 points.
(Q) - Qualified for Super 8s, (E) - Eliminated from the tournament
Group A Standings
India (Q) - 4 matches, 4 wins, 8 points, NRR +2.500
Pakistan (Q) - 4 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +0.976
USA (E) - 4 matches, 2 wins, 4 points, NRR +0.788
Netherlands (E) - 4 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR -1.217
Namibia (E) - 4 matches, 0 wins, 0 points
Group B Standings
Sri Lanka (Q) - 3 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +2.462
Zimbabwe (Q) - 3 matches, 2 wins, 5 points, NRR +1.984
Ireland (E) - 4 matches, 1 win, 3 points, NRR +0.414
Australia (E) - 3 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR +0.150
Oman (E) - 3 matches, 0 wins, 0 points, NRR -4.546
Group C Standings
West Indies (Q) - 3 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +1.820
England (Q) - 4 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +0.201
Scotland (E) - 4 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR +0.184
Italy (E) - 3 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR -0.588
Nepal (E) - 4 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR -1.349
Group D Standings
South Africa (Q) - 4 matches, 4 wins, 8 points, NRR +1.943
New Zealand (Q) - 4 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +1.227
Afghanistan (E) - 3 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR -0.215
UAE (E) - 4 matches, 1 win, 2 points, NRR -1.364
Canada (E) - 3 matches, 0 wins, 0 points, NRR -1.865
