Pakistan T20 World Cup Drama: What Are PCB's Demands To End India Boycott?

Pakistan’s participation in the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup fixture has become the centre of a growing dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Bangladesh’s exit from the tournament over its refusal to play matches in India prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to initially threatened a late withdrawal from the competition.

That position was later softened, with the PCB opting instead to boycott only the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash, which is scheduled for February 15, 2026.

According to a report by NDTV though, Pakistan is now willing to face India at the T20 World Cup, but only if three specific demands are accepted by the ICC.

What Are Pakistan's Demands?

The first centres on Bangladesh’s financial share. The PCB has reportedly urged the ICC to increase Bangladesh’s financial allocation, arguing that additional funding is vital for upgrading infrastructure, developing young talent and improving the national team’s overall competitiveness.

Pakistan’s second condition relates to financial guarantees. The board has stressed that teams invest heavily in preparing for global tournaments, and believes a participation fee for Bangladesh at the 2026 T20 World Cup is necessary to ensure financial security regardless of results.

The third demand looks further ahead. The PCB has asked the ICC to award Bangladesh hosting rights for future ICC events, maintaining that the country now has both the facilities and fan support required to stage a major international tournament.

Despite these developments, internal divisions remain within the PCB. NDTV report notes that while some officials are prepared to proceed with the India vs Pakistan fixture, the board's chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, continues to oppose the idea.

That said, Naqvi is expected to consult Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif again on Monday, February 9, 2026, before a final stance on the boycott is adopted.

