Pakistan T20 World Cup Drama: What Are PCB's Demands To End India Boycott?

HomeSportsCricketPakistan T20 World Cup Drama: What Are PCB's Demands To End India Boycott?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash hangs in the balance as the PCB has reportedly laid out three conditions for the ICC to meet. Check what they are ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan’s participation in the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup fixture has become the centre of a growing dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Bangladesh’s exit from the tournament over its refusal to play matches in India prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to initially threatened a late withdrawal from the competition.

That position was later softened, with the PCB opting instead to boycott only the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash, which is scheduled for February 15, 2026.

According to a report by NDTV though, Pakistan is now willing to face India at the T20 World Cup, but only if three specific demands are accepted by the ICC.

What Are Pakistan's Demands?

The first centres on Bangladesh’s financial share. The PCB has reportedly urged the ICC to increase Bangladesh’s financial allocation, arguing that additional funding is vital for upgrading infrastructure, developing young talent and improving the national team’s overall competitiveness.

Pakistan’s second condition relates to financial guarantees. The board has stressed that teams invest heavily in preparing for global tournaments, and believes a participation fee for Bangladesh at the 2026 T20 World Cup is necessary to ensure financial security regardless of results.

The third demand looks further ahead. The PCB has asked the ICC to award Bangladesh hosting rights for future ICC events, maintaining that the country now has both the facilities and fan support required to stage a major international tournament.

Despite these developments, internal divisions remain within the PCB. NDTV report notes that while some officials are prepared to proceed with the India vs Pakistan fixture, the board's chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, continues to oppose the idea.

That said, Naqvi is expected to consult Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif again on Monday, February 9, 2026, before a final stance on the boycott is adopted.

Also Check: WATCH: India U19 World Cup Winners Return Home To Grand Welcome

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main dispute surrounding Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup fixture against India?

The dispute centers on Pakistan's initial threat to withdraw and later boycott the India vs Pakistan match, which has become a focal point of discussion with the ICC.

What are Pakistan's three specific demands to the ICC regarding the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan demands increased financial share for Bangladesh, financial guarantees for teams including Bangladesh, and awarding Bangladesh hosting rights for future ICC events.

Why does Pakistan want an increased financial share for Bangladesh?

Pakistan believes additional funding is vital for Bangladesh to upgrade infrastructure, develop young talent, and improve their national team's competitiveness.

What is Pakistan's reasoning for demanding financial guarantees for teams?

The PCB argues that teams invest heavily in tournament preparation and need financial security, regardless of match outcomes.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup PCB ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
