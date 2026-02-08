Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket‘Pack Your Bags’: Siraj Opens Up On Surprise T20 World Cup 2026 Selection

Siraj narrated his comeback story after being the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets in team's 29 run win against USA in the T20 World Cup opener.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Mohammed Siraj was in a mood to chill and was about to fly to Spain in a week's time to watch his favourite team Real Madrid play against Real Sociedad when skipper Suryakumar Yadav's number beeped on his cellphone.

"Two days Surya bhai said:"Miaan bags pack kaar aur aaja (Pack your bags and come (to Mumbai)). I told him "Bhai mazaak maat karo kyon ki yeh to honewala hain nahi (Brother please don't joke as this won't happen). But he said ‘mai sach keh raha hoon, ready ho ja’ (I am telling you the truth, get ready).

"Then (India selector Pragyan) Ojha bhai called me… Whatever the almighty has written, no one can change that," an elated Siraj narrated his comeback story after being the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets in team's 29 run win against USA in the T20 World Cup opener.

When asked about how he had planned for the break in February after playing a couple of Ranji Trophy matches for Hyderabad, Siraj said, "There is a Real Madrid game on 15th and I was going to watch it and after that Ramzan, but whatever the almighty has written..." In fact when team's S&C coach Adrian Le Roux had messaged him asking "what's the plan", Siraj had replied: "‘don’t message me right now because I had played two four-day games and I need rest. I will see after this what the plan is.” Siraj said he was not able to believe that he was called up, knowing that he was not in India's plans for the tournament.

“It was feeling like a dream when I was on the flight, because I had not thought about playing in the World Cup,” Siraj said.

“The planning was going on for the last one year, those who were bound to play in this were getting the chances and since I had not played T20Is, I had understood that I won’t be a part of it.” As one of his teammates Rinku Singh always aptly posts on social media: "God's Plan Baby". 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Mohammed Siraj find out about his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad?

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav called Mohammed Siraj and asked him to pack his bags. He later received a call from India selector Pragyan Ojha confirming the news.

What were Mohammed Siraj's plans before being called up for the World Cup?

Siraj was planning to fly to Spain to watch a Real Madrid game on February 15th and was also looking forward to observing Ramzan.

Was Mohammed Siraj expecting to be part of the T20 World Cup squad?

No, Siraj was not expecting to play in the World Cup as he hadn't been playing T20Is and understood he was not in the team's plans.

How did Siraj feel about his unexpected World Cup call-up?

Siraj described the feeling as a dream, as he had not considered the possibility of playing in the World Cup.

Published at : 08 Feb 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Mohammed Siraj T20 World Cup IND Vs USA India Vs USA
