Mohammed Siraj And Two Other Bowlers Who Can Replace Harshit Rana In India's T20 WC Squad

India's in-form pacer Harshit Rana is likely to be ruled out from T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a injury during India's warmup match against South Africa on Feb 4. He was seen clutching his knee in visible distress before hobbling off the field after sustaining the injury.

There are reports which state that Harshit might even undergo surgery for his injury. However, BCCI is yet to give out an official confirmation for the same.

This comes as a big setback for India as Harshit has become a vital cog in the T20 setup with 9 wickets in his first 9 matches.

What Suryakumar said

Despite the grim reports, captain Suryakumar Yadav took a cautious tone during the pre-event press conference in Colombo.

“Harshit Rana hasn’t been ruled out yet; the physios are assessing him, but he doesn't look good,” Surya told reporters. “It’s a big blow because of the combination we make. If he misses out, we will definitely miss him. But the first eight batsmen have to do their job; we can't just rely on a No. 9 to hit sixes.”

Three Bowlers Who Can Replace Rana

1. Mohammed Siraj: Siraj hasn't played a T20I since July 2024, but is the preferred choice due to his experience and recent rhythm. In 16 T20Is, the pacer has claimed 14 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/17.

2. Khaleel Ahmed: A left-arm option who provides a different angle, though currently seen as a secondary choice. The left-arm seamer has featured in 18 T20Is, taking 16 wickets with an economy rate of 8.76.

3. Prasidh Krishna: Known for his high release point and bounce, Prasidh remains an outside chance if the team seeks raw pace. Having played 5 T20Is, he has secured 8 wickets with a career-best performance of 3/41.