The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has revealed England's provisional squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Batting veteran Liam Livingstone, and young talent Jamie Smith have been ommitted from the squad, which have raised quite a few eyebrows among cricket fans.

On the other hand, Harry Brook has been named captain. The batsman had a rather impressive run this year, even in Test cricket bar the recent Ashes series.

England's T20 World Cup Provisional Squad

Here is England's complete ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad (provisional):

Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

This will also be the Three Lions' squad for their upcoming white ball bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

England have won the tournament on two different occasions, once in 2010, beating Australia in the final, and most recently in 2022, beating Pakistan in the final.

Their first match of the tournament's 2026 edition will be against Nepal on February 8, 2026, in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

England T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule

England share their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group with West Indies, Nepal, Italy and Bangladesh. Here is their full group stage schedule:

England vs Nepal: Feb 8, 2026 - 3:00 PM IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

England vs West Indies: Feb 11, 2026 - 7:00 PM IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

England vs Bangladesh: Feb 14, 2026 - 3:00 PM IST (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

England vs Italy: Feb 16, 2026 - 3:00 PM IST (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Qualification to the knockout stages will depend on the team's group stage finish. Further schedule will be determined based on their and other teams' positioning.

