Heartbreak For Australia! Another Star Player Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2026

Just one day before ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off, Australia has suffered its most major setback yet. Premier pacer Josh Hazlewood has been officially ruled out of the entire tournament, joining Pat Cummins on the sidelines.

With Mitchell Starc having retired from T20 Internationals last year, this marks the first time since March 2011 that Australia will compete in a World Cup without any of their famed "Big Three" fast-bowling trio.

Reason for Withdrawal

Josh Hazlewood has been battling a persistent hamstring injury sustained during a Sheffield Shield match in November. He was initially named in the squad with the hope that he would be fit for Super Eight stage, but the medical team determined that his recovery was not progressing fast enough.

Official Statement: National selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed the news on Friday, February 6: "Trying to accelerate his program would carry too much risk. He is still some time away from match fitness."

Instead of traveling to Sri Lanka, Hazlewood will remain in Sydney to focus on his long-term recovery.

No Immediate Replacement

Interestingly, Australia has decided not to name a direct replacement for Hazlewood immediately.

The Logic: Selectors believe the squad is "well-covered" for the initial group-stage matches against Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman.

Reserve Option: Sean Abbott is already with the team as a traveling reserve and is the most likely candidate to be officially drafted into the 15-man squad later if needed.

Current Australian squad (updated)

Captain: Mitchell Marsh - Fit

Leading Spinner: Adam Zampa - Recovered from groin tightness

Key Batters: Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Tim David

Available Seamers: Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green - Fit

Ruled Out (Injured): Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins - Injured

Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis (who replaced Pat Cummins) are the only fully fit specialist seamers left in the squad.

In the spin-friendly conditions of Sri Lanka, Australia is expected to lean heavily on Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Glenn Maxwell.

Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis will be required to bowl more significant spells than originally planned.