Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHeartbreak For Australia! Another Star Player Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2026

Heartbreak For Australia! Another Star Player Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2026

This marks the first time since March 2011 that Australia will compete in a World Cup without any of their famed "Big Three" fast-bowling trio.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 11:53 AM (IST)

Just one day before ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off, Australia has suffered its most major setback yet. Premier pacer Josh Hazlewood has been officially ruled out of the entire tournament, joining Pat Cummins on the sidelines.

With Mitchell Starc having retired from T20 Internationals last year, this marks the first time since March 2011 that Australia will compete in a World Cup without any of their famed "Big Three" fast-bowling trio.

Reason for Withdrawal

Josh Hazlewood has been battling a persistent hamstring injury sustained during a Sheffield Shield match in November. He was initially named in the squad with the hope that he would be fit for Super Eight stage, but the medical team determined that his recovery was not progressing fast enough.

Official Statement: National selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed the news on Friday, February 6: "Trying to accelerate his program would carry too much risk. He is still some time away from match fitness."

Instead of traveling to Sri Lanka, Hazlewood will remain in Sydney to focus on his long-term recovery.

No Immediate Replacement

Interestingly, Australia has decided not to name a direct replacement for Hazlewood immediately.

The Logic: Selectors believe the squad is "well-covered" for the initial group-stage matches against Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman.

Reserve Option: Sean Abbott is already with the team as a traveling reserve and is the most likely candidate to be officially drafted into the 15-man squad later if needed.

Current Australian squad (updated)

Captain: Mitchell Marsh - Fit

Leading Spinner: Adam Zampa - Recovered from groin tightness

Key Batters: Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Tim David

Available Seamers: Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green - Fit

Ruled Out (Injured): Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins - Injured

Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis (who replaced Pat Cummins) are the only fully fit specialist seamers left in the squad.

In the spin-friendly conditions of Sri Lanka, Australia is expected to lean heavily on Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Glenn Maxwell.

Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis will be required to bowl more significant spells than originally planned.

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Josh Hazlewood Australia Cricket T20 World Cup Pat Cummins T20 World Cup 2026 Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large
AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
News
‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu
‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu
India
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
Advertisement

Videos

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Urges Students to Focus on Holistic Growth
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Shares Tips to Handle Exam Stress and Stay Motivated
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Explains Why Exam Marks Should Not Define Students
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi’s Big Message — Exams Don’t Define Life
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Shares Mantras to Beat Exam Stress
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget