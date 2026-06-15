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'Best Sunday': Irfan Pathan's Viral Dig At Pakistan After T20 World Cup Loss - Check Post
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a viral cryptic dig at Pakistan on social media after India Women's dominant 64-run World Cup win.
- India women secured a dominant 64-run victory against Pakistan.
- Irfan Pathan posted a cryptic
- Smriti Mandhana scored 68, leading India to 170-6 total.
- Opponents started aggressively, reaching 52-1 in their powerplay.
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Former Indian cricket all-rounder Irfan Pathan has set social media platforms completely alight by launching a clever, remarkably minimalist dig at neighbours Pakistan following a massive sporting contest. Celebrating an emphatic victory for the national women’s squad at the high-profile global tournament, the former World Cup winner firmly maintained his long-standing post-match online tradition. The viral post triggered immense engagement across digital feeds within minutes of the final ball.
Irfan's Viral Cryptic Post
The prominent commentator took to his official social media handle on X immediately after the subcontinental rivals concluded their high-stakes group encounter. He shared an incredibly brief but unmistakable celebratory message.
"Congratulations @BCCIWomen. BEST SUNDAY," Irfan Pathan explicitly posted on his X (Twitter).
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The playful online ritual originally started back during a memorable men's tournament in 2022, following a legendary match-winning batting masterclass from star batsman Virat Kohli. The ex-cricketer had famously teased opposing supporters on social media by asking how their weekend went.
He has since regularised the specific phrasing to subtly troll regional rivals whenever national teams secure comfortable Sunday victories. Interestingly, the pundit chose to entirely omit mentioning the word Pakistan this time around.
WATCH Irfan's Post After Pakistan's T20 World Cup Loss
Congratulations @BCCIWomen— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2026
BEST SUNDAY
Mandhana's Classy Knock
On the actual playing field in Birmingham, the national side could not have envisioned a more spectacular start to their competitive league campaign. The squad completely outplayed their opponents to secure a massive sixty-four-run victory.
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana anchor-led the first-innings batting effort excellently by playing a highly elegant knock of sixty-eight runs from just forty-four deliveries. Her commanding performance quickly stabilized the order after early wickets.
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Explosive middle-order wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh provided an energetic finishing cameo, smashing thirty-four runs off seventeen balls. The rapid late-innings assault successfully propelled the total to a formidable 170-6 within the regulation twenty overs.
Deepti's Historic Spell
Chasing a steep target, the opposition batsmen initially staged an aggressive response by capitalising on consecutive fielding lapses. They raced to their highest-ever short-format powerplay score against the hosts, reaching 52-1.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Irfan Pathan's viral post about?
Which teams played in the match Irfan Pathan was reacting to?
The match was between the national women's squad (India) and Pakistan at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. India secured a massive sixty-four-run victory in Birmingham.
Who were the key Indian players in the T20 World Cup victory?
Smriti Mandhana anchored the innings with sixty-eight runs from forty-four balls. Richa Ghosh provided an explosive finish, smashing thirty-four runs off seventeen balls.
When did Irfan Pathan's online trolling ritual begin?
The playful online ritual started during a memorable men's tournament in 2022. He famously teased opposing supporters after a match-winning performance by Virat Kohli.