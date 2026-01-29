Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup Injury Watch: Washington Sundar Could Face Key Fitness Test On Feb 4 - Report

T20 World Cup Injury Watch: Washington Sundar Could Face Key Fitness Test On Feb 4 - Report

Washington Sundar faces a race against time for the T20 World Cup as he awaits a Feb 4 fitness test, with India monitoring injuries to key players closely.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Washington Sundar had become a key feature in the Indian team across formats, all thanks to his all-rounder profile. 

However, he has been out of action since the India vs New Zealand ODI at Vadodara's BCA Stadium, having sustained an injury related to an onset discomfort in his lower rib area.

He was also named in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad, but no updates on his recovery have been provided officially by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just yet.

That said, a report by Times Of India states that Sundar could undergo a fitness test on February 4, 2026 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and that the team management will wait for an 'official medical update' before figuring out any backup plans.

Will Washington Sundar Return For T20 World Cup?

An anonymous BCCI source was quoted in the said report stating this about Washington Sundar's recovery:

"Washington’s injury needs to heal naturally before he gets back to the return-to-play process,"

"If Washington can be fit for the later stages of the WC, the team may wait for him," they continued.

Tilak Varma is another highly important player for India in T20Is, who is also sidelined at the moment due to an injury. However, he reportedly featured in a simulation match at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Shreyas Iyer had replaced Tilak for the India vs New Zealand T20I series, but is yet to play a game. On the other hand, Washington Sundar was replaced by Ayush Badoni for the ODI series, and by Ravi Bishnoi for the T20I series.

While Badoni didn't get any game time, Bishnoi has played few games and even impressed with his performance, taking a couple of wickets.

Having said that, it should also be noted that Bishnoi came into the playing XI for Axar Patel, who got injured during the first IND vs NZ T20I clash.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Washington Sundar currently out of action?

Washington Sundar is out of action due to an injury related to discomfort in his lower rib area, sustained during the India vs New Zealand ODI.

When could Washington Sundar undergo a fitness test?

According to a report, Sundar could undergo a fitness test on February 4, 2026, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Will the team wait for Washington Sundar's recovery?

The team management may wait for Sundar if he can be fit for the later stages of the T20 World Cup, pending an official medical update.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Washington Sundar Washington Sundar Injury Tilak Varma India Squad
