The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India vs South Africa Super 8s: Last 10 Head-To-Head Record Before T20 WC Showdown
India vs South Africa is set to take center stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s. Check out how the two have fared in the previous 10 encounters.
IND vs SA Super 8s: India begin their ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s journey tonight, February 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against South Africa. The Men in Blue return to the same venue where they sealed a convincing win over the Netherlands in their final group-stage outing, maintaining their unbeaten run in the tournament so far. High on confidence and momentum, India now gear up for a sterner test against the Proteas. The two sides are no strangers to each other, having recently faced off in a five-match bilateral series in India, with one of its games even held at today's match venue.
That familiarity adds an intriguing layer to this contest, with both teams somewhat well aware of each other’s strengths and tactical approaches. As we wait for the match to kick off, let's take a look at last 10 head-to-head record in India vs South Africa clashes.
IND vs SA Head-To-Head Record
Overall, India have faced South Africa in 35 T20Is thus far, winning 21 of them. The Proteas have won 13, with one match ending without a result.
However, if we take a look at their last 10 matches, the Men in Blue have dominated these fixtures, winning 8 of them, while South Africa have won just twice.
Their latest match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, today's T20 World Cup Super 8s match venue, which was convincingly won by India by 30 runs.
India's T20 Record In Ahmedabad
Speaking of today's match venue, which is Ahmedabad, India have played a total of 9 games here. Out of these fixtures, they have won 7.
Considering both of these factors, the Men in Blue seem like favorites entering the clash.
That said, with a semifinal spot in sight and the stakes significantly higher, tonight’s match promises to be a high-intensity battle between two of the tournament’s strongest contenders.
