Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs South Africa Super 8s: Last 10 Head-To-Head Record Before T20 WC Showdown

India vs South Africa Super 8s: Last 10 Head-To-Head Record Before T20 WC Showdown

India vs South Africa is set to take center stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s. Check out how the two have fared in the previous 10 encounters.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IND vs SA Super 8s: India begin their ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s journey tonight, February 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against South Africa. The Men in Blue return to the same venue where they sealed a convincing win over the Netherlands in their final group-stage outing, maintaining their unbeaten run in the tournament so far. High on confidence and momentum, India now gear up for a sterner test against the Proteas. The two sides are no strangers to each other, having recently faced off in a five-match bilateral series in India, with one of its games even held at today's match venue.

That familiarity adds an intriguing layer to this contest, with both teams somewhat well aware of each other’s strengths and tactical approaches. As we wait for the match to kick off, let's take a look at last 10 head-to-head record in India vs South Africa clashes.

IND vs SA Head-To-Head Record

Overall, India have faced South Africa in 35 T20Is thus far, winning 21 of them. The Proteas have won 13, with one match ending without a result.

However, if we take a look at their last 10 matches, the Men in Blue have dominated these fixtures, winning 8 of them, while South Africa have won just twice. 

Their latest match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, today's T20 World Cup Super 8s match venue, which was convincingly won by India by 30 runs.

India's T20 Record In Ahmedabad

Speaking of today's match venue, which is Ahmedabad, India have played a total of 9 games here. Out of these fixtures, they have won 7.

Considering both of these factors, the Men in Blue seem like favorites entering the clash.

That said, with a semifinal spot in sight and the stakes significantly higher, tonight’s match promises to be a high-intensity battle between two of the tournament’s strongest contenders.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the India vs South Africa Super 8s match being played?

The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What is the overall T20I head-to-head record between India and South Africa?

India has won 21 out of 35 T20Is against South Africa. South Africa has won 13, with one match having no result.

How has India performed at the Ahmedabad venue in T20Is?

India has played 9 T20Is at the Ahmedabad venue and has won 7 of them.

What was the result of the most recent match between India and South Africa?

India won their latest match against South Africa by 30 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa T20 World Cup IND Vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8s
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India vs South Africa Super 8s: Last 10 Head-To-Head Record Before T20 WC Showdown
India vs South Africa Super 8s: Last 10 Head-To-Head Record Before T20 WC Showdown
Cricket
Watch: Anushka Sharma's Witty Remark At Airport Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits
Watch: Anushka Sharma's Witty Remark At Airport Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits
Cricket
IND vs SA Super 8s: Toss, Match Start Time & Live Streaming Details For T20 World Cup Clash
IND vs SA Super 8s: Toss, Match Start Time & Live Streaming Details For T20 World Cup Clash
Cricket
Hardik Pandya's Grand Gift For Ex-Wife And Son - Price Will Shock You
Hardik Pandya's Grand Gift For Ex-Wife And Son - Price Will Shock You
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects
CRIME ALERT: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Two Gangsters After Shootout Near Dwarka-Bahadurgarh Highway
BORDER TRAGEDY: Two Security Personnel Found Dead at Adiyan Check Post in Gurdaspur, Investigation Underway
CRIME ALERT: Odisha’s Kandhamal District Student Allegedly Molested, 5 School Staff Held
SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget